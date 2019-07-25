The driver of a passenger van that veered into oncoming traffic and struck a church van carrying several children died Thursday afternoon, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Lake Shore Drive was blocked off for hours Thursday afternoon starting around 3 p.m., when a maroon Dodge Caravan collided head-on with a van marked “First United Methodist Church.”
The driver of the Caravan, an unidentified male, died at the scene, while several children from both cars were taken to hospitals with injuries deemed not to be life-threatening.
Police said the northbound Caravan crossed into oncoming traffic between North 19th Street and Airport Drive, striking the southbound church van, which was carrying at least eight people, mostly children.
A girl from the Dodge Caravan was seen walking around the crash scene and was taken to a hospital. All the children in the church van were transported to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, Swanton said.
“When you see the van and you see the other vehicle involved, it’s a miracle that anyone was able to walk to an ambulance from this crash,” Swanton said.
Swanton said crash scene reconstruction experts were still investigating the scene.
Axtell-area crash
The driver of a Ford SUV and the passenger of a Toyota pickup truck died in a two-vehicle crash east of Axtell on Thursday morning, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said.
Troopers were called around 10 a.m. to the intersection of State Highway 31 at Farm-to-Market Road 2311, where a Ford SUV and Toyota pickup truck had collided. Howard said the driver of the SUV and passenger of the truck were pronounced dead on scene.
Preliminary investigations stated the Ford SUV entered the intersection from F.M. 2311 and failed to yield the right-of-way to the pickup truck, causing the fatal wreck, Howard said.
The driver of the truck was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, Howard said. The names of the victims were not released Thursday evening pending notification of family.
Howard said the crash investigation remained ongoing.
Body found
A man walking along abandoned railroad tracks in South Waco on Thursday discovered the body of a woman who police have tentatively identified as a woman reported missing Tuesday evening, Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Police were called to the abandoned railroad tracks near South 20th Street and Mary Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. Swanton said the man, who is homeless, asked an employee at a business nearby to call police.
Officers found the woman’s body near a ditch along the railroad tracks. There were no obvious signs of foul play, Swanton said.
The woman’s description and clothing matched those given when Lelia Norfus, 75, of Waco, was reported missing Tuesday, he said. Police published information about Norfus late Tuesday night asking for information about her whereabouts. She was last seen in the West Waco area at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Several family members of Norfus arrived at the railroad tracks Thursday evening. Family members and friends cried and hugged after hearing reports of the discovery.
Swanton said although descriptions match Norfus, McLennan County Justice of the Peace Fernando Villarreal pronounced the woman dead and ordered an autopsy. Swanton said police will wait for autopsy results for positive identification.
Highway 84 crash
A motorcyclist who crashed his bike Tuesday evening has died of his injuries, Waco police said Thursday.
Clifton Woods, 49, of Hondo, which is west of San Antonio in Medina County, died Wednesday morning from injuries suffered in the crash at the intersection of State Highway 6 and U.S. Highway 84, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said Thursday.
According to a woman who said she was riding with Woods on a separate motorcycle, he lost control of his bike when he bumped her from behind as they were entering the on-ramp to head east on Highway 84, Swanton said previously.
Woods crashed and suffered severe head injuries, Swanton said. He was not wearing a helmet, police said.
Officers responded to the scene about 7:15 p.m. AMR personnel were already attending to the injured man when they arrived.
No autopsy was ordered. The investigation is ongoing, Swanton said.