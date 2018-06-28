711 Washington Ave., Waco
Hours: Noon to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday; 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday.
About: Waco Escape Rooms’ move from its original location on Lake Air Drive to its downtown spot has been a great change, says owner Cory Dickman. While it has the same numbers of rooms as the old place, they are larger, upgraded and there’s still space to grow. A fifth escape room should open in August. “It will have a different feel than the other ones,” he said, but kept mum on other details. Being downtown, the business is seeing people coming over to play after touring the Silos at Magnolia and gets to collaborate with neighboring businesses. Booking is done online and costs $20 per person to play.
Online: wacoescaperooms.com