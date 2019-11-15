Timing is everything. Having seen the rise of two new streaming rivals, Apple’s TV+ and Disney+, Netflix responds in the most elegant way possible, debuting the hotly anticipated third season of “The Crown.”
As every fan of the gorgeously produced series already knows, all of the main parts have been recast. Claire Foy, who portrayed the young Queen Elizabeth, gives way to recent Oscar winner Olivia Colman (“The Favourite”), playing the queen entering middle age.
This is a clear case where casting and character complement each other. Colman (“Peep Show”) has a face and a temperament for comedy and farce. Watching her play the queen, you get the sense she’s doing everything she can to keep her feelings under wraps. Just as the queen must. One of the great questions pondered in this season is whether Elizabeth’s emotional mummification is entirely work-related or intrinsic to her personality.
It’s not giving too much away to reveal that this season shows her at her iciest, particularly in relation to her eldest son, Charles (Josh O’Connor). Helena Bonham Carter makes the most of her role as Princess Margaret as she careens from reckless to tragic. Tobias Menzies picks up the part as Prince Philip, who continues to be both prickly and more interesting than tabloid-driven royal histories seem to admit.
This smart series continues to explore historical events and nuances unfamiliar to most viewers American viewers, at least. The first season devoted a powerful episode to Her Majesty’s government’s reaction to an air pollution disaster. This season’s most powerful episode centers around a disaster in a Welsh coal village.
“The Crown” continues to find hidden depths in some of history’s grayest characters. Here Labour Prime Minister Harold Wilson (Jason Watkins) sheds his image as a dull, pipe-smoking academic socialist to enjoy a surprising rapport with aristocracy’s greatest advocate.
Just as this season explores arcane corners of history, it avoids obvious pop references. Sometimes the only thing indicating that this takes place in “the ‘60s” is the length of Princess Anne’s (Erin Doherty) skirt. She emerges as an interesting presence this season. But I won’t reveal more.
We hear a few snippets of rock songs from Charles’ dorm room, and throwaway pop numbers accompany Margaret’s exploits, but little to indicate a fertile period of British culture as it careened from Beatlemania to “swinging” Carnaby Street to punk.
The 10-episode season concludes in 1977, the year of the Sex Pistols’ notorious single, “God Save the Queen,” which asserted “she ain’t no human being.” Olivia Colman does such a great, buttoned-up job, one half suspects that Johnny Rotten was right.
Other highlights
- The 2009 comedy “Couples Retreat” (6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., E!, TV-14) has nothing to do with Christmas. But it was directed by Peter Billingsley, who played Ralphie in “A Christmas Story.”
- Oklahoma and Baylor (6:30 p.m., ABC), and UCLA and Utah (7 p.m., Fox) meet in college football action.
- Fired from his finance job, a handsome guy works on a tree lot in the 2019 romance “Christmas Under the Stars” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
- A busy woman rediscovers the wonder of the holidays back in her old hometown in the 2019 holiday romance “Christmas in Louisiana” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-PG).
- A cruel boss gets a cosmic comeuppance when she’s transformed back into a 13-year-old in the 2019 comedy “Little” (7 p.m., HBO). Regina Hall, Issa Rae and Marsai Martin star.
- “Planet Earth: Blue Planet II” (8 p.m., BBC America, TV-PG) examines the impact of rising temperatures and plastic proliferation on the world’s oceans.
- Harry Styles hosts and performs on “Saturday Night Live” (10:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
Cult choice
An epileptic (George Segal) submits to a computer brain implant to stop his seizures in the 1974 adaptation of the Michael Crichton novel “The Terminal Man” (5 p.m., TCM, TV-PG).
Series notes
A peculiar collaboration on “Bull” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Eight artists move forward on “The Voice” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... Two helpings of “48 Hours” (8 p.m., CBS) ... “Dateline” (8 p.m., NBC) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
