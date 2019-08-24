You’d forgive motorists in Morgantown if they performed a double-take while driving past the city’s Little League softball diamonds this summer.
That couldn’t be the new head football coach for the West Virginia Mountaineers, out there raking the field, could it? No way the highest-paid state employee in West Virginia – with an annual total salary of $3.05 million – would be out there sweating on the grounds crew.
That would be a fair reaction. And then you’d actually meet Neal Brown, maybe the most approachable Power 5 coach in the country, and you’d get the picture.
Yes, Brown indeed tended the field for his two daughters’ softball games. He said he doesn’t have any hobbies outside of football and being a dad, and apparently that’s one thing dads do.
“My wife signed me up on the field maintenance crew,” Brown said. “So I was working some 8U, 10U and 12U softball fields. I’m not above raking a field. I had my little guy, Dax, he’s 4, he handled the rake some, too.”
The renovation project at WVU figures to offer a far more rugged workout Sure, the Mountaineers are coming off a strong 8-4 season that included a 6-3 mark in the Big 12. But on New Year’s Day, Dana Holgorsen surprised many in the Mountain State by bolting for the University of Houston, after eight years and seven bowl trips in Morgantown.
His replacement is Brown, a thoughtful 39-year-old native of Kentucky who took Troy to a 35-16 record in his four years as head coach, including three straight seasons of 10 or more wins.
Brown has been the new guy before. When he was the offensive coordinator under first-year head coaches Tommy Tuberville at Texas Tech and Mark Stoops at Kentucky, he absorbed the lessons of what works and what doesn’t when stepping into a new situation.
He learned to listen more. He learned to ask questions. And he realized that not everything old has to be thrown overboard.
“A lot of males in general are doers,” Brown said. “I had one of my mentors say when I got the job at Troy, he said, ‘You’ve got to fight every urge in your being to not be a doer, but be a listener early.’ I felt that was huge in how we were able to get that program turned around on a quick basis. We’ve followed that same approach, and tried to ask better questions this time at West Virginia.”
To that end, Brown passed out a questionnaire to his new players upon arriving at West Virginia. He wanted to know what worked and what didn’t, and even what they’d do if they held his title of head coach.
He learned that the players had high praise for WVU’s strength and conditioning program and the academic support staff. The players also craved more team-bonding excursions, which the coaches have provided by setting up team bowling nights, a trip to Top Golf, and an axe-throwing outing.
“One of the biggest things I’ve seen is how much he interacts with the team,” offensive lineman Colton McKivitz said of Brown. “How much he’s already taught us about his life, and how much it’s affected him and where he’s at now, some of the lessons he’s learned that now he’s kind of teaching us. … If you show him you can work hard, he’s going to respect you.”
West Virginia Mountaineers
Head coach: Neal Brown (First year at West Virginia, 35-16 in four years overall)
2018 record: 8-4 (6-3 Big 12)
Last bowl game: 2018 Camping World Bowl (lost to Syracuse, 34-18)
Returning starters: 4 offense, 5 defense, 4 specialists
Stadium: Puskar Stadium
Capacity: 60,000
Schedule
8/31 James Madison 1 p.m.
9/7 at Missouri 11 a.m.
9/14 NC State 11 a.m.
9/21 at Kansas TBA
10/5 Texas TBA
10/12 Iowa State TBA
10/19 at Oklahoma TBA
10/31 at Baylor TBA
11/9 Texas Tech TBA
11/16 at Kansas State TBA
11/23 Oklahoma State TBA
11/29 at TCU 2:30 p.m.