Behind the explosive running of Jarrell Wiley, the Mexia Blackcats took a big step towards a spot in the Texas high school playoffs with a 41-24 road victory over Robinson.
Displaying both speed and power, Wiley was virtually unstoppable, as he had 283 yards on 30 carries. His hard running broke open a close 13-10 game at the half, as he scored all four Mexia touchdowns after the intermission.
He contributed before the teams hit the locker rooms as well. His 83-yard run early in the second quarter gave the Blackcats their first lead of the game.
Mexia coach Frank Sandoval said Wiley is special, but the Blackcats’ ability to control the line of scrimmage was the difference.
“It is easy to highlight [Wiley],” Sandoval said, “but if those five guys up front aren’t blocking, he won’t go like he did. They did an absolute great job. Our offensive lineman deserve a lot of credit.”
With the win, Mexia moved to 4-3 overall, but more importantly 3-1 in District 8-4A Division II. The Rockets fell to 5-3 and 1-3.
For the most part, the game was actually closer than the final score indicated. Wiley had a 5-yard run with 7:40 remaining to make it 27-17, but Robinson quarterback Joseph McHenry came right back and went 5-5 to drive the Rockets right down the field. His scoring strike to Malik Ford made it 27-24 with 6:36 to play.
The Robinson defense could not get a critical stop, though, as Mexia ran nine offensive plays on their next two possessions, with Wiley carrying the ball for six of those plays. Both possessions ended in touchdowns.
As dominant as Wiley was, he had plenty of help. Blackcat running back Tray Jones added 118 yards on 13 carries, and quarterback Jaden Proctor went for 69 on 11 carries. Also, the Mexia defense came up with two critical fumble recoveries.
The two teams traded punches in the first half. Robinson opened the scoring with a 29-yard field goal by Robert Roque, but Mexia went ahead 6-3 early in the second quarter on the long 83-yard touchdown run by Wiley, who broke several tackles on his way to the end zone.
The Rockets regained the lead on their next possession, as McHenry found pay dirt from 21 yards out with 7:45 remaining before halftime. However, when Blackcat running back Dre’Vaun Cooper scored about four minutes later, it was the third lead change of the first half, and Mexia led 13-10 at the intermission.
Robinson returns to action next Friday at Fairfield, while Mexia hosts Salado.
