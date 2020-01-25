Midway High School students Amanda Hudson, left, and Mya Williams, right, have their robot checked out before competing in the Waco League Championship at the Extraco Event Center. Over a dozen Central Texas team gathered for the event which marks its third year. Five winners will advance to state next month.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...VISIBILITY BELOW 1/4 MILE AT TIMES IN DENSE FOG. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTH CENTRAL TEXAS...GENERALLY EAST OF A LINE FROM JACKSBORO TO LAMPASAS. * WHEN...UNTIL 10 AM CST MONDAY. * IMPACTS...POOR DRIVING CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED DUE TO REDUCED VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR LOW-BEAM HEADLIGHTS, EVEN DURING THE DAYLIGHT HOURS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE BETWEEN YOU AND THE VEHICLE AHEAD OF YOU. &&
