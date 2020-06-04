Return to the diamond
ABOVE: Captains meet at home plate before the Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ annual Victory Bowl game at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton on Thursday. Though played without fans in the stands, the annual all-star game was the first live sporting event in months for the high school seniors who saw their school seasons ended by COVID-19.
LEFT: The blue team takes the field. For more coverage of the game, please see Page 1B.
Staff photos — Jerry Larson
