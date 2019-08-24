Texas Tech’s defenders cringe at the perception, even if they understand its genesis.
The reputation preceded Kliff Kingsbury’s teams in his entire six-year tenure as head coach. It followed them everywhere. The Red Raiders can score with anybody. But they can’t stop anybody.
But was that knock fair?
“Statistically, it’s fair,” said Tech linebacker Jordyn Brooks. “But if you’re on the outside looking in, I don’t think it is. It’s just a lot of little stuff in the game, and that’s the reason somebody caught a 50-yard touchdown. There’s just a lot of details that go into it.”
The stats indeed told a damning story for Tech’s defenses. The Red Raiders never finished outside the Top 25 in scoring offense in their six years under Kingsbury, but also never finished better than 87th nationally in scoring defense. In total defense last year, they were 108th.
Now, what those numbers don’t reveal is that under coordinator David Gibbs, Tech’s defense actually improved significantly the past two years, as the 2018 Red Raiders gave up roughly 100 yards less than their 2016 counterparts. Tech’s defense even carried the team to at least one win last year when the offense sputtered, a 17-14 victory over TCU on Oct. 11.
Not that any of that matters now. Kingsbury is out, fired by Tech before eventually landing a promotion of sorts as the new head coach of the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals. In comes 46-year-old Matt Wells, a passionate and energetic coach from Utah State who cut his teeth as an offensive coordinator before moving into the head coaching ranks. His Aggies last year finished second nationally in scoring offense, averaging 47.5 points per game.
So, should we expect anything different out of Lubbock? Will it be Kingsbury 2.0?
“It definitely feels different,” Brooks said. “It’s the same locker room, the same walls, the same food. But it’s just new people, so it kind of feels like a fresh start, you know? It wasn’t that anything was wrong, but a fresh start, I feel like that’s good for anybody.”
Wells isn’t stupid. He knows that for Tech to develop into a regular bowl attendee again, and even more so to grow into a Big 12 title contender, that the Red Raiders must improve dramatically on the defensive side of the ball.
He’s a former Utah State quarterback, so flinging the ball around and scoring points speaks to his soul. But he’s pragmatic. Asked if bringing three defensive guys to Big 12 media days in July was supposed to send a message, Wells chose to focus more on the future than the present.
“I know this: if I’m going to keep coming back to this media day multiple, multiple years, and I get a second contract and we play good football at Tech, it’s going to be because we play great defense,” said Wells, a 1996 cum laude graduate from Utah State with a business marketing degree. “I promise you that. Our plan to win, first thing, is to play great defense. That’s a major challenge in this league.”
Oh, no doubt. In the Big 12, “no pass, no play” isn’t so much an academic standard as it is the mindset of the league’s offensive coordinators.
But there’s another way to look at that, said Tech safety Douglas Coleman II.
“I wouldn’t say they put pressure on us,” Coleman said. “This is a defense’s heaven. They throw the ball almost every down, just waiting to cause a turnover.”
It’s been a while since Tech’s defenses have exhibited a true swagger. That confidence, that intimidation factor, is what separates the play actors from the playmakers.
“If you ain’t got that confidence about yourself, you’re going to be scared to take a chance and make a play,” said defensive tackle Broderick Washington. “Like a ball could be in the air, and if you’re timid, you might not jump and you might miss your pick. And that pick might be the pick that seals the game for us. But having that confidence with you, that swagger, you play different. You’re out there actually having fun.”
Schematically, Texas Tech will base out of 3-3-5 under new defensive coordinator Keith Patterson, which in alignment is identical to how the Red Raiders assembled under Gibbs. But they plan to vary their looks, and Patterson also wants to dial up more blitz pressure than Tech previously brought. Such changes are welcomed as gospel to players like Washington, who said that the playmaking from the defensive line “will go up a lot.”
Tech’s defenders have universally preached the importance of spending quality time in the film room. That’s where they’ll be able to spot the little problems that sometimes lead to big plays for the opponent, before they ever happen.
“If they’re setting up this play, if they’re steadily running hitches or something, eventually they’re going to run a hitch and go or something like that,” Coleman said. “You’ve got to get in your film room so you know those things.”
Perceptions, even long-lasting ones, can change. It takes time. The Red Raiders believe they’re on their way toward making significant defensive strides. They want to be known for not only scoring in bunches, but getting stops in bunches.
So, just how close are they to being a good defense?
It’s a hard question. Posed with that very query, Tech’s Washington paused for a full 15 seconds before answering.
“I feel like we’re pretty close, but at the same time we have to see,” he finally responded, ending the awkward silence. “We’re not playing anybody right now. So we’ll see after those first three games how close we are.”
Texas Tech Red Raiders
Head coach: Matt Wells (First season at Texas Tech, 44-34 in six years overall)
2018 record: 5-7 (3-6 Big 12)
Last bowl game: 2017 Birmingham Bowl (lost to South Florida, 38-34)
Returning starters: 7 offense, 6 defense, 0 specialists
Stadium: Jones AT&T Stadium
Capacity: 60,454
Schedule
8/31 Montana State 3 p.m.
9/7 UTEP 7 p.m.
9/14 at Arizona 9:30 p.m.
9/28 at Oklahoma TBA
10/5 Oklahoma State TBA
10/12 at Baylor TBA
10/19 Iowa State TBA
10/26 at Kansas TBA
11/9 at West Virginia TBA
11/16 Kansas State TBA
11/29 at Texas 11 a.m.