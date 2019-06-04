Two streaming series return, both offering brooding meditations on possible futures. Hulu’s adaptation of “The Handmaid’s Tale” enters its third season, the second to depart from and expand upon the 1985 Margaret Atwood novel upon which the series is based. Not to give too much away, but this season June (Elisabeth Moss) continues her resistance to the religious dictatorship. For many, the second season of “Handmaid” was too brutal to endure. While we don’t know if June will ever escape Gilead, some viewers have opted to leave the sadism behind.
A playful contemplation of technology and its effects on our life and culture, “Black Mirror” streams its fifth season on Netflix.
In “Striking Vipers,” two former roommates (Anthony Mackie and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) meet up after a decade-long separation. Marriage, kids and careerist concerns may have kept them apart, but when they take up their old video game rivalry through remote virtual reality, they begin to express their feelings in ways that disrupts their “real” lives.
Another new “Black Mirror” episode, “Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too” will either delight or outrage longtime fans of the series. Young actress Angourie Rice is rather remarkable as shy, lonely 15-year-old Rachel who takes refuge in “Ashley 2.0,” a robotic version of her favorite pop sensation. Her obsession with all things Ashley takes place at a time when the real Ashley (Miley Cyrus) is trying to break loose from the contractual straitjacket fashioned by her evil and controlling aunt.
Their worlds collide in ways that take this “Black Mirror” to crazy antics right out of a live-action Disney movie. Cyrus seems to be having a blast playing several versions of herself, but Rice’s understated performance has all the hallmarks of a breakout.
- “Russia’s Wild Sea” (7 p.m., Smithsonian) explores the remote Sea of Okhotsk, located in Russia’s far east, a place most of us have only heard of from playing the board game Risk. Relatively untouched by human encroachment, its diverse habitat includes orcas, humpback whales and forest wolves.
- “Jimmy Kimmel Live” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14) and “NBA Countdown” (7:30 p.m.) anticipate
- Game 3 (8 p.m.) of the
- NBA Finals between the Warriors and Raptors.
- Little Big Town hosts the 2019 CMT Music Awards (7 p.m., CMT, Paramount, TV Land and MTV, TV-PG), featuring performances by Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Maren Morris and Sheryl Crow, and Zac Brown Band, among others.
Other highlights
- NFL star Tyrone Poole joins the hijinks on “American Ninja Warrior” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
- Home cooks try to dazzle judges against a ticking clock on “MasterChef” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- Zoey copes with a cheating scandal on “grown-ish” (7 p.m., Freeform, TV-14).
- “Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) offers advice to owners of an Italian restaurant in Waterbury, Connecticut.
- “D-Day: The King Who Fooled Hitler” (8 p.m., National Geographic, TV-14) recalls British royal George VI’s role in obscuring plans for the 1944 Normandy invasion.
- A mother and son vanish on “The InBetween” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
Cult choice
Strangers with secrets share a fateful evening at a Lake Tahoe resort in 1969 in the 2018 thriller “Bad Times at the El Royale” (9 p.m., HBO), starring Jeff Bridges, Cynthia Erivo, Dakota Johnson, Jon Hamm, Cailee Spaeny, Lewis Pullman and Chris Hemsworth. A box-office disappointment, the film adds to Bridges’ reputation for appearing in odd cult fare.
Series notes
Teams compete on “The Amazing Race” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Six terminal patients make the most of their waning hours on “My Last Days” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).
Rocky Carroll narrates “NCIS: The Cases They Can’t Forget” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Jorge moves in with Alba on “Jane the Virgin” (8 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... A social media star makes enemies on “S.W.A.T.” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
Late night
Randall Park appears on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (10 p.m., Comedy Central) ... Sophie Turner is booked on “Conan” (10 p.m., TBS) ... James Corden, Zoe Kravitz and Lewis Capaldi appear on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Kevin Hart, Beanie Feldstein and Mabel on “The Tonight Show” (10:35 p.m., NBC, r).
Jeff Daniels, Logan Browning, Ann Beattie and Sebastian Thomson visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:35 p.m., NBC, r) ... Allison Janney, Samuel L. Jackson and the Jonas Brothers appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (11:35 p.m., CBS, r).