“30 for 30” (8 p.m., ESPN, TV-MA) offers “Lance,” a two-part series (concluding Sunday, May 31) profile that offers frank interviews with disgraced Tour de France champion Lance Armstrong. The makers of “Lance” get right down to business, asking Armstrong and his colleagues when they began illegal doping, and pinning Armstrong down on the details of his settlement of a lawsuit with the post office, one of many entities that felt defrauded by his cheating.
While the details of his rise and fall are relatively well known, “Lance” is best appreciated as an examination of the kind of personality that emerges from early sports stardom. Not good at traditional sports, Armstrong quickly excelled at swimming and then triathlons before focusing on cycling.
Is the single-minded focus required to become an elite athlete at odds with the aims of becoming a well-rounded individual? One person after another comes forward in “Lance” to extoll the subject’s excellence and at the same time describe his selfish obnoxiousness. During his interviews, he comes across as frank and often charming. Journalists interviewed here warn viewers from the get-go that he will do anything to bend the narrative in his favor.
An interesting subplot emerges when young Lance becomes an international competitor in what is largely considered a European sport. There’s something amusing about watching his brash young team relocate from Texas to Italy’s Lake Como, a posh resort for the well-heeled.
Cycling experts offer an interesting analysis of how each European country produces champions that reflect national traits, from the methodical discipline of the Germans to the stylish hauteur of the French. Americans, and not just Armstrong, are simply considered “weird” for having rejected such “American” sports as football and basketball to compete on a European field.
Lance Armstrong is not easy to like, but “Lance” delivers. It’s a character study that lives up to its billing.
Gary Sinise hosts the 31st annual broadcast of the National Memorial Day Concert (7 p.m., PBS, TV-PG), featuring appearances by Gen. Colin Powell, Cynthia Erivo, Renee Fleming, Sam Elliott, Laurence Fishburne, Trace Adkins, Mary McCormack, Esai Morales, CeCe Winans, Kelli O’Hara and the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Jack Everly
Due to the ongoing pandemic, the traditional live concert on the West Lawn of the Capitol will not be held.
- NASCAR Cup Series (5 p.m., Fox).
- “60 Minutes” has been pre-empted for the 1997 epic “Titanic” (6 p.m., CBS, TV-PG), starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.
- “Vice” (7 p.m., Showtime, TV-14) investigates COVID-19’s impact on an isolated Iran.
- Jackie thinks she has a lead on “Hightown” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).
