Facing social distancing without the welcome distraction of sporting events has been difficult for many. Cancellations have hit March Madness, the NBA season and baseball spring training, among other events. Even if you’re not an avid fan, the unravelling of the sports calendar can seem like a crime against nature itself. There’s a reason they call them “seasons.”
Those viewers suffering through social distancing without their favorite distraction might enjoy “Street Outlaws: Memphis” (7 p.m., Discovery, TV-14), a larger-than-life take on car-racing teams opening with a three-hour premiere. Among the competitors and characters is Mallory “Molly” Gulley and her new car, “The Ugly Duckling.”
This may not be the Sweet Sixteen, but there are winners, losers and oversized characters going up against the betting odds.
- Sometimes history can “come alive” in all of the worst ways. When we think of slavery and those liberated from bondage, we naturally reflect on the emancipation of American slaves and “Up From Slavery” by Booker T. Washington. Or period dramatizations like “Self Made,” now streaming on Netflix, the story of C.J. Walker, a woman born to slaves who created a vast business empire in early 20th-century America.
The “POV” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-PG) documentary “The Rescue List” offers a tragic and all-too-contemporary tale of bondage and liberation, a story of two boys who spend their lives enslaved to fishermen on Lake Volta in Ghana. It recalls their rescue and rehabilitation, and follows them as they embark on a mission to save other boys from their grim plight.
- An entertaining Australian detective series set in the “Downton Abbey” era with a heroine who has been compared to James Bond (if you can imagine a female 007 with a flapper’s sense of slinky style), “Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries” has become an international hit over three seasons. They can be streamed on Acorn.
Acorn introduces its first feature film and the first “Miss Fisher” installment to arrive in some time with “Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears.” Essie Davis (“Game of Thrones”) stars in the title role of this whodunit, which kicks off in Jerusalem in 1929 and involves a series of mysteries, tombs and attendant curses.
- Amazon Prime begins streaming the fifth season of “Luther,” starring Idris Elba.
Other highlights
- The battle rounds begin on “The Voice” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
- Trauma and amnesia on “9-1-1” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- Contestants perform solos for the judges on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
- A mommy blogger’s very difficult delivery on “Prodigal Son” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- “Cosmos” (8 p.m., National Geographic, TV-PG) explores how the conflicting views of his mentors opened Carl Sagan’s mind to trillions of possible worlds.
- As the Lindbergh campaign goes from a whisper to a possible presidency, the Lone Eagle gathers unlikely fans, even within the Levin household, in the second episode of “The Plot Against America” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
