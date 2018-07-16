You can’t say we’re not fixed for big sporting events. Between last weekend’s World Cup final, Wimbledon tennis and the ongoing 2018 Tour de France (7 p.m., NBCSN), it’s been quite a menu.
Tonight brings the 89th Annual Major League Baseball All-Star Game (7 p.m., Fox), live from our nation’s capital. This marks the first time the game has been played in Nationals Park, which opened in 2008. The last time the All-Star Game was played in Washington, D.C., was in 1969, at RFK Stadium, home of the Washington Senators.
That team would depart the city in 1971 to become the Texas Rangers. Baseball would only return to Washington in 2005, when the Montreal Expos left Canada and became the Nationals.
The Nationals have enjoyed more winning success than either the old Expos or either versions of the Senators (1901-1960 and 1961-71). The Senators’ perennial doormat status produced the old quip: “Washington first in war, first in peace and last in the American League.” The Senators’ lingering failures also inspired the 1955 Faustian musical “Damn Yankees.”
The 1958 movie version of “Yankees” would star screen heartthrob Tab Hunter, who died on July 8. TCM has revamped its schedule to air a daylong marathon of Tab Hunter movies on Friday, July 20.
- Not a fan of baseball? Catch Dwayne Johnson and Susan Sarandon in the 2013 thriller “Snitch” (7:30 p.m., AMC, TV-14). Or Will Smith in the 2005 comedy “Hitch” (7 p.m., CMT, TV-PG). Not to be confused with “Seven Year Switch” (9 p.m., Lifetime). This series enters its third season of reality TV marriage counseling, inviting troubled spouses to part and live with a stranger for a two-week “experiment.”
- “Bizarre Foods” (8 p.m., Travel) host Andrew Zimmern continues to connect the dots linking history and cuisine. Tonight, he visits Hawaii to feast on lau lau, breadfruit and poke as he walks in the footsteps of British naval officer Captain James Cook, the man who brought back news of the Hawaiian archipelago to Europe.
- “10 Monuments That Changed America” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-G) recalls efforts to honor the past that continue to impact our national conversation.
Other highlights
- A hidden gun sparks a conversation on “The Bold Type” (7 p.m., Freeform, TV-14).
- “Strange Evidence” (8 p.m., Science, TV-PG) enters a second season of discussing and debunking seemingly mystical events captured on video.
- Talents audition on “World of Dance” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
- A key prosecution witness may be discredited on “The Last Defense” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
- A street magician named “Smoothini” entertains and amazes celebrity guests, on the new series “Hip-hop Houdini” (9 p.m., Fuse).
