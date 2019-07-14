ABOVE: Athletes take off from the starting line during the first leg of the 11th annual TriWaco Triathlon at the Waco Suspension Bridge. The race, hosted by the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, began with a 1,500-meter open water swim in the Brazos River, followed by a 40K bike ride and a 10K run for Olympic distance. The event also included a sprint division. More than 900 athletes were expected to compete.
RIGHT: Athletes line up for the start of the race. See more coverage on Page 1B.
Staff photos — Rod Aydelotte