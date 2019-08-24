Surveying cavernous AT&T Stadium on Big 12 media day, the Baylor players imagined being back in Arlington on Dec. 1 playing before a full house for the conference championship.
That’s the kind of confidence the Bears bring into the season after vaulting from 1-11 two years ago to 7-6 last season.
Big 12 championship long shots? Certainly.
But it isn’t out of the realm of possibility for a more experienced and deeper Baylor team to make another major step toward double-digit wins in coach Matt Rhule’s third season.
“Obviously our goal is to win the Big 12, and that’s what we want to do,” said Baylor senior receiver Denzel Mims. “We’re not satisfied with 7-6. Just sticking our head down and grinding and not getting satisfied with anything we do is going to help us a lot.”
The Bears capped 2018’s turnaround season with an exhilarating 45-38 win over Vanderbilt in the Texas Bowl. That win and the extra practices leading up to the bowl gave the Bears considerable momentum during spring drills and preseason practice.
“We don’t have to sit here in this offseason and wonder what it’s like to win a bowl game because we’ve done that,” said senior offensive lineman Sam Tecklenburg. “Seven is a lot closer to 10 wins than six. We want to be a team that’s in the double-digit win column. I think winning seven games was a good benchmark for us, but now it’s time to take that jump and win as many as we can.”
Baylor’s schedule is so favorable that it could lead to extra wins. After losing to Duke the last two seasons, the Bears don’t have a Power 5 conference team on this year’s nonconference schedule as they open with home games against SFA on Aug. 31 and UTSA on Sept. 7 before traveling to Rice on Sept. 21.
Discontinuing their series against Texas Tech at AT&T Stadium, the Bears will play five Big 12 home games against Iowa State, Texas Tech, West Virginia, Oklahoma and Texas. The four conference road games will be at Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU and Kansas.
The Bears will have to prove they can beat good teams on a consistent basis by playing sharper, mistake free offense and sealing up a defense that ranked last in the league by allowing 26 plays of 40 or more yards.
Baylor plans to shift to a 3-3-5 defense in an effort to put more speed on the field to cut down on big plays.
“Our main issue on defense is just eliminating big plays,” Rhule said. “We had seven more 40-plus-yard plays than any other team in the conference. So how do you do that? We try to get more speed on the field, try to run things down, try to pinch plays off. So we’re going to just feature that a little more.”
For veterans like Tecklenburg who came to Baylor during Art Briles’ last season in 2015, played one season under Jim Grobe, and is now heading into his third season under Rhule, this is the last chance to end his career on a high note.
“Last year was a big step for us, but everyone realized it wasn’t good enough,” Tecklenburg said. “We were able to win seven games with not playing near as good of football as we should be. It was an eye opener last year that if we tighten up on some things we have the talent to make a big jump. We’ve just got to be focused in on the details and small things.”
OFFENSE
Baylor junior quarterback Charlie Brewer likes being the man in charge, and this season there’s no doubt the job is his.
It’s a much different scenario from his first two seasons. He opened his freshman year behind Zach Smith and Anu Solomon on the depth chart before splitting time with Jalan McClendon early last season.
Brewer earned his coaches and teammates’ trust with his savvy play and willingness to do anything he can to put the Bears in position to win. He’s become a confident, experienced leader.
“Charlie is hungry and plays with a lot more swagger,” Mims said. “He knows he’s a good quarterback and he’s not going to let anyone tell him that he’s not. He has a lot of confidence, and obviously you need that as a quarterback.”
Brewer delivered solid numbers last season as he completed 61.5 percent for 3,019 yards and 19 touchdowns. He was also a threat with his feet as he ran 133 times for 375 yards and a team-high seven scores.
While Brewer hasn’t garnered the publicity of Texas’ Sam Ehlinger or even Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts following his transfer from Alabama, he’s proven that he can be an elite Big 12 quarterback.
“I think Charlie is a natural quarterback,” Rhule said. “The game comes easy to him. He’s accurate and loves to play and compete. What I’m excited about is his commitment to learning the game at a higher level, understanding the run checks, the pass checks, the protections. I’ve seen great work from him and that tells me he’s ready to be a great player this year.”
Keeping Brewer healthy will be a major key for the Bears since he’s backed up by redshirt freshman Gerry Bohanon and true freshman Jacob Zeno.
That means the Bears must protect Brewer better after allowing a Big 12-high 39 sacks last season. While Brewer’s maneuverability is one of his best traits, Rhule doesn’t want him scrambling for his life on a consistent basis.
“We haven’t been ready up front to play at the level that we want to play,” Rhule said. “I think we’re at the point where we have seven to eight guys (offensive linemen) that we think can play for us at a high level.”
Entering his third season as a starter, Tecklenburg will be joined on Baylor’s offensive line by returning starters Connor Galvin at left tackle and Johncarlo Valentin at right tackle.
With Tecklenburg shifting from center to right guard, senior Jake Fruhmorgen is expected to take over at center while junior Xavier Newman is set to play left guard. Sophomores Jason Moore and Khalil Keith and redshirt freshman Casey Phillips should see considerable time as backups.
Rhule has moved his offensive linemen around a lot during spring drills and preseason practice, so they’ll be ready to step in at any moment. Tecklenburg has seen a lot of improvement across the board.
“It’s easier to see just individual positions getting better,” Tecklenburg said. “Everyone was moving around to different positions in the spring. From that standpoint we didn’t have a set five going through the spring the whole time, but everybody got better. Once we settle on a starting five, I think we’ll jell pretty quick.”
Baylor’s backfield will be one of the most experienced areas of the team with the three top rushers returning from last season.
After leading the Bears with 573 yards rushing last season, John Lovett practiced at safety during the spring, but Rhule ultimately moved the junior back to the offense.
“I really believe John could play 10 years at safety in the NFL, but he’s also a great back,” Rhule said. “We could never get him healthy in the spring and learn how to backpedal. That leaves us with a crowded backfield.”
Lovett is joined in the backfield by powerful senior JaMycal Hasty, who rushed for 434 yards and four touchdowns last season, and versatile junior Trestan Ebner, who rushed for 413 yards and made 29 catches for 348 yards. Sophomore Abram Smith and redshirt freshman Craig “Sqwirl” Williams will also figure into the backfield plans.
Though the Bears might not produce a 1,000-yard rusher, there is a sense of camaraderie among the running backs with so many contributing.
“We’ve got multiple guys who can go in and carry the rock,” Hasty said. “We have multiple guys who can go in and catch the ball out of the backfield and can pass block. We come in every day and compete with each other and hold each other accountable. There’s not one selfish bone in that room, and I think that’s what sets us apart and makes us a dynamic group.”
Drafted in the third round by the San Francisco 49ers, Jalen Hurd is Baylor’s biggest loss in the receiving corps after making a team-high 69 catches for 946 yards and eight scores last season.
But Mims has a chance to become an all-Big 12 receiver after making 55 catches for 794 yards and seven touchdowns last season. With Hurd in the lineup last year, Mims’ numbers dropped from the 61 catches for 1,087 yards and eight touchdowns in 2017, but he’s primed for a big senior year.
“I think while his stats were down, he really improved his ability as a wide receiver last year,” Rhule said. “He learned to get off the bump and run and getting in and out of his breaks. We challenged him to be a great 50-50 ball receiver. I’m pleased with his growth, now it comes down to his mindset.”
Earning a medical redshirt, speed burner Chris Platt will be back for his sixth season after making 36 catches for 511 yards and a touchdown last season. Junior Jared Atkinson and senior Marques Jones will also be important factors in the passing game.
A gifted student who came to Baylor as a walk-on to study engineering, Jones earned a scholarship last year and made 21 catches for 242 yards and two touchdowns.
“Marques Jones is a guy that should go play pro football,” Rhule said. “He’s 6-1 and has great hands. He’s an elite caliber student and player, and I think the thing that’s going to make Marques a great player is to think about himself as a great player. I want him to change the world and think of himself as a great football player.”
Those veterans will be joined like talented younger receivers like Tyquan Thornton, Josh Fleeks and R.J. Sneed. One of the fastest players on the squad, Thornton made 20 catches 354 yards and three touchdowns last season while Fleeks made 14 catches for 126 yards and a score.
While the Bears line up in the spread much of the time, sophomore tight end Christoph Henle is a threat at tight end. Redshirt freshman Ben Sims adds depth at tight end while redshirt freshman Bralen Taylor can play both wide receiver and tight end.
DEFENSE
Watching Baylor allow too many big plays last season, Rhule and defensive coordinator Phil Snow decided a shift from a four-man front to a 3-3-5 would be an important move.
Not only will it allow the Bears to get more speed on the field, they’ll have a chance to create more turnovers after forcing a Big 12-low 10 last season.
“There’s a variety of reasons, but the big thing is we have to eliminate big plays,” Snow said. “What I mean by big plays is they can get a 20 or 30-yard play. I’m talking about 50 and 60-yard touchdowns, those types of plays. When we do that, we’re going to play the way we want to play.”
With five players in the secondary, the pressure will be on Baylor’s defensive linemen to produce a better pass rush than last year. Baylor’s 25 sacks ranked eighth in the Big 12, ahead of only Kansas and Kansas State.
Leading the Bears up front is junior James Lynch, a versatile returning all-Big 12 player who collected a team-high 5.5 sacks and nine tackles for loss last season. Lynch can play both tackle and end, but will likely play outside in a three-man front.
“Nowadays you really don’t find too many guys who can just can play everything on the D-line,” said Baylor senior defensive end James Lockhart. “He’s a very, very talented guy. He came in with the mindset of not just learning one position but multiple positions. Ultimately, it paid off for him. That kid, he still has so much potential and the sky is the limit for him, so I’m excited to see him do great things this year.”
After transferring from Texas A&M, Lockhart made just one sack last year but impressed the Baylor coaching staff with a tremendous spring. He’ll start at end while senior Bravvion Roy is back at defensive tackle. Rob Saulin, Chidi Ogbonnaya and Ryan Miller will likely be the top backups on the line.
“In my opinion, I took the spring for myself,” Lockhart said. “It was up for grabs. I just feel real confidence. I was kind of tense when I first got here and had to redshirt. As I transition into my last year, I’m very confident in myself and the players around me.”
Heading the linebacking corps will be preseason all-Big 12 senior Clay Johnston, who led the Bears will 99 tackles with 5.5 for loss despite playing with a nagging knee injury. Johnston’s speed and range are assets that will help the Bears slow down opposing offenses.
“I’m feeling rested and ready to go,” Johnston said. “I had an MCL sprain, and that takes a while to recover. I feel awesome.”
Jordan Williams is back at outside linebacker after collecting 52 tackles last year while senior Blake Lynch appears to have found a home at linebacker after playing running back, receiver and safety.
“I think Blake Lynch is obviously where he needs to be,” Johnston said. “I want him to continue to have the mentality of hunting. I think he’s going to be huge. He’s a specimen, bro. He looks like a body builder.”
The secondary is one of Baylor’s most experienced areas with senior safeties Henry Black and Chris Miller and junior cornerbacks Grayland Arnold and Raleigh Texada.
Miller was Baylor’s second leading tackler with 67 last season while also intercepting and pass and forcing a fumble. Texada made four pass breakups and Black made 24 tackles with two sacks. Arnold will try to stay healthy after suffering numerous injuries during his college career.
Baylor’s fifth defensive back position could be played by Christian Morgan or JT Woods.
“I feel like this year with a three-man front is putting us in better position with more athletes on the field to stop the explosive plays that have been killing us in the past,” Miller said. “I’m real excited about it. We’ve got a lot of players at safety. We’ve got Grayland working between safety and corner. There’s just a lot of guys moving around, so I feel like we’ll have what we need to be successful in that area.”
SPECIAL TEAMS
With kicker Connor Martin not returning for his senior year, redshirt freshman John Mayers will likely take over at kicker. Mayers made 28 of 34 field goals as a senior at Flower Mound Marcus High School with a long kick of 50 yards.
Redshirt freshman Isaac Power showed his potential at punter after taking over for injured Drew Galitz in the Texas Bowl as he nailed a 47-yarder on his only attempt. Highly regarded freshman Noah Rauschenberg will add depth at both kicker and punter.
The Bears have several kick returners who could make an impact including Fleeks, Sneed and Craig Williams.
After last year’s dramatic improvement, the optimism surrounding the Baylor football program is palpable. Jumping from good to elite will be another tough step, but the Bears believe they’re ready to go there if they can fine tune the details.
“We’ve just got to continue to focus small and everything else doesn’t matter,” Hasty said. “Just go out and play football. The analytics and other stuff is cool but it doesn’t win games. We’ve just got to continue to work hard and leave it all out on the field and live with the results.