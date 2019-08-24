Former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops was speaking at the Houston Touchdown Club when someone suggested that TCU should get rid of Gary Patterson.
Without flinching, Stoops blurted out, “I’ll hire him.”
That’s the kind of respect Patterson holds among coaches.
Now entering his 19th season as TCU’s head coach, Patterson has the second longest tenure among Football Bowl Subdivision coaches behind Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz with 21 seasons.
Patterson has won big in every conference in which the Horned Frogs have played whether it was Conference USA, the Mountain West or the Big 12. Before joining the Big 12 in 2012, the Horned Frogs dominated the Mountain West with a 47-5 record in their last four seasons.
After a couple of rough years in the Big 12, the Horned Frogs have fashioned a 47-19 record in the last five seasons.
But last year wasn’t one the Horned Frogs want to remember. Plagued by injuries at quarterback and several other positions, TCU finished 7-6. They needed to win their last three games just to get over .500, including an almost unwatchable 10-7 overtime win over California in a Cactus Bowl game that featured nine interceptions.
TCU hopes to get back to double-digit wins this season behind a potentially dominating defense and a more stable offense that will likely be led by Kansas State graduate transfer quarterback Alex Delton. The Horned Frogs believe they can build off their strong finish.
“Our finish was pivotal,” said TCU offensive lineman Lucas Niang. “We’re a brotherhood now, and it brought us together. I remember in the Baylor game three of four starters went down and I was like it was over. But we willed to win there and the week after that and the bowl. It wasn’t the best season, but we grinded.”
TCU led the Big 12 in total defense by allowing 338.2 yards per game and ranked second in scoring defense by allowing 23.1 points per game. But even in an offensive-oriented league like the Big 12, the Horned Frogs hope to put up much better defensive numbers this season because they know the standard Patterson expects.
“When you come into our defense, you think about the best players who have ever played here like Jerry Hughes, David Hawthorne and all of them,” said TCU junior linebacker Garret Wallow. “You definitely think of all the great players and the level they held themselves to. We uphold that tradition and keep that defensive mindset.”
Patterson has built an extensive film library with examples of the way the game should be played. Give Patterson a situation and he’s got an example to show his players.
“He doesn’t give us any slack because he’s coached defense for so long,” said TCU senior safety Innis Gaines. “Anything we say or do, he can pull up a clip for who did it right. This guy did it right this year. We’ve never got a good excuse for him. He always has an answer for any situation.”
Even though the 59-year-old Patterson is the second-oldest head coach in the Big 12 behind first-year Kansas coach Les Miles, he hasn’t lost any of his fire. He still coaches with the same intensity that he did in 2000 when he succeeded Dennis Franchione as TCU’s head coach.
“Having Coach P here is very inspirational,” Gaines said. “He tells us stories of what he’s been through and has been coaching in the same place for 25 years. He knows what’s wrong and right. He’s a defensive guru.”
Defense has always been TCU’s calling card during Patterson’s reign. With Corey Bethley and Ross Blacklock leading the defensive line and Gaines and cornerbacks Jeff Gladney and Julius Lewis heading the secondary, TCU’s defense looks strong again.
Though the Horned Frogs are no longer the lockdown force they were in the Mountain West, they still show that good fundamental defense can win games in a conference as explosive as the Big 12.
“Playing under him is probably the best thing possible for any defensive player,” Wallow said. “He has that mindset to go out there and suffocate any team. That’s something you need.”
Finding consistent offense was the Horned Frogs’ Achilles’ heel last season, and they came into preseason with a lot of questions. That was especially true at quarterback, where Patterson said they had six candidates coming into fall camp following Shawn Robinson’s transfer to Missouri.
Delton seems the most likely candidate to end up with the job, but Mike Collins and Justin Rogers are also contenders.
“Delton reminds me a little of (former TCU quarterback) Kenny Hill and acts like him too,” Niang said. “One day he brought us into the huddle like he had been there for four years but he just got there. He has the composure to do something like that. He has all that experience, and you can’t match experience.”
A dual threat who started six games the last two years for the Wildcats, Delton asked former Kansas State coach Bill Snyder where would be a good place to transfer.
“We didn’t seek out Alex, he sought out us,” Patterson said. “Alex asked (Snyder), looking around at places and he said TCU would probably be a place because our programs were similar. We were very impressed with him when he came on campus, the way he handled himself. He decided to to come to our place, and to be honest with you he saved us with Shawn’s transfer.”
The quarterback who eventually gets the job will have a major threat at his side in Jalen Reagor, who made 72 catches for 1,061 yards and nine touchdowns while adding 170 yards and two scores on just 13 carries.
“I’m excited to see what happens because those guys are all competing and working hard,” Reagor said. “I just want to see who has the extra edge to win the job. Alex Delton is a great decision maker, a veteran. He’s been in college five years and having the experience at the quarterback position especially helps.”
During his 19 years at TCU, Patterson’s defenses have maintained remarkable consistency, but he’s often tweaked the offense. After going just 11-14 in his first two seasons in the Big 12, Patterson saw the Horned Frogs needed a more wide open offense and brought in Texas Tech assistant Sonny Cumbie as an offensive coordinator.
The Horned Frogs responded with a 12-1 season in 2014 and an 11-2 season in 2015. Patterson is interested in seeing if the four new Big 12 coaches – Texas Tech’s Matt Wells, Kansas State’s Chris Klieman, Kansas’ Les Miles and West Virginia’s Neal Brown -- will change the tenor of a league that is known for explosive offenses and precious little defense.
“I think the league has been changing a little bit anyway,” Patterson said. “I think you’re starting to see people get bigger, a lot more tight ends, probably Kansas State does that. We’re trying to do the best we can do to be prepared.”
TCU doesn’t have the resources of traditional powerhouses like Oklahoma and Texas, and Patterson doesn’t land four- and five-star recruits as much as those schools. But Patterson and his staff have a history of developing players, especially on the defensive side.
The Seattle Seahawks picked linebacker L.J. Collier in the first round of the 2019 draft while the Indianapolis Colts took defensive end Ben Banogu in the second round. But Patterson expects other leaders to step into their place.
“You’ve got to replace those guys, and we feel like we have the potential to do that,” Patterson said. “Anytime in this league if you can rush the passer without blitzing and you have guys who can play the run, you’ve got a chance, and I think we have the capabilities of doing that.”
The TCU players know Patterson’s track record and trust that he’ll put a strong team on the field. Even as one of college football longest tenured coaches, they still see his passion for the game.
“There’s a standard,” Niang said. “We’re trying to be great here, and I think everybody knows that. Our motto is you’ve got to earn the greatness.”
TCU Horned Frogs
Head coach: Gary Patterson (167-63 in 18 years at TCU)
2018 record: 7-6 (4-5 Big 12)
Last bowl game: 2018 Cheez-It Bowl (beat California, 10-7)
Returning starters: 7 offense, 5 defense, 3 specialists
Stadium: Amon G. Carter Stadium
Capacity: 46,000
Schedule
8/31 Arkansas-Pinebluff 7 p.m.
9/14 at Purdue 6:30 p.m.
9/21 SMU TBA
9/28 Kansas TBA
10/5 at Iowa State TBA
`10/19 at Kansas State TBA
10/26 Texas TBA
11/2 at Oklahoma State TBA
11/9 Baylor TBA
11/16 at Texas Tech TBA
11/23 at Oklahoma TBA
11/29 West Virginia 2:30 p.m.