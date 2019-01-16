In the end, the injuries were too much for Shawn Tolleson.
The former Baylor pitcher announced his retirement from Major League Baseball on Wednesday. Tolleson missed all of last season after Tommy John surgery on his right arm, his pitching arm. It was his second straight missed season, as he hadn’t played since July 2016. He was hoping to come back and pitch for the Texas Rangers this year, but suffered a strain to his flexor tendon last week, and made the decision to retire.
“I made a decision last year that I’d give everything I have for a year to come back,” Tolleson told the Dallas Morning News. “I felt that if I wasn’t ready, then it was probably time to think about doing something else. When this injury happened (Friday), I was very discouraged. I gave it the weekend to think about it. It just wasn’t happening. My elbow is not ready to throw baseballs the way it used to be.”
Tolleson pitched for Baylor for three years before the Los Angeles Dodgers selected him in the 30th round of the 2010 MLB Draft. He advanced to the big leagues two years later with the Dodgers, and then was claimed off waivers in 2013 by the Rangers.
Overall, Tolleson pitched in 215 games in a five-year big-league career, recording a 14-8 record with a 3.92 ERA and 46 saves. His best year was 2016, when he claimed the Rangers’ closer role and finished with a 6-4 record, a 2.99 ERA, a team-high 35 saves, and 76 strikeouts in 72.1 innings.
Tolleson was scheduled to be part of the Rangers’ winter caravan contingent visiting Waco on Thursday.
Highlanders snatch first conference win; Highlassies drop to 0-4
HILLSBORO — That drive down I-35 back to Waco turned out to be a smooth ride for the McLennan Community College men’s basketball team.
MCC went on the road and doggedly pursued, then seized its first conference win of the season, topping Hill, 70-66, on Wednesday night. After dropping a one-point gut-twister the last time out against Collin County, the Highlanders (15-4 overall, 1-2 in conference) didn’t let this chance slip away.
The game was close throughout, but MCC made Hill (16-3, 1-2) play catch-up much of the way. The Highlanders hit the Rebels from all angles with a well-distributed scoring attack. Three players scored in double figures for MCC, led by Xavier Armstead’s 15 points. Garrett Shaw contributed 14 and Dayante McClellan added 13.
Michael Medlin Jr. scored 18 to pace Hill.
In the women’s game, Hill held off MCC, 65-55, to deal the Highlassies their fourth conference defeat in as many games.
Hill (9-9, 2-2) cashed in 10 3-pointers in the win, and took advantage of 29 trips to the foul line. Jade Compton went to the stripe 12 times for the Lady Rebels, hitting nine free throws, on her way to a game-high 20 points.
KeeKee Nowlin had 14 points to head up MCC (9-8, 0-4).
Both MCC teams will return to the court Monday at Temple College.
Local select baseball team seeking players
The Cen-Tex Sliders, a local 13-and-under select baseball team, is holding open tryouts for its team. The Sliders are coached by several former college players.
There is no cost to play. To schedule a tryout, contact James Gant at (254) 495-3855.
NHL, players abandon plans for next year’s World Cup
The NHL and NHL Players’ Association have given up on the possibility of staging the next World Cup of Hockey in September 2020 but will continue collective bargaining talks.
The league and PA announced the conclusion in separate statements Wednesday that there’s not enough time to put together a World Cup in roughly 20 months. The sides met earlier in the day in Toronto to discuss the World Cup as part of collective bargaining talks after holding an informal meeting in Las Vegas on Jan. 10 that lasted more than two hours.
Not holding the World Cup in September 2020 is consequential because it was so closely linked to the potential of labor peace in hockey. But the NHL and NHLPA plan to meet again soon with the goal of avoiding a potential work stoppage. A lockout wiped out the 2004-05 season and lasted more than three months in 2012-13.
The current CBA runs until 2022, but either owners or players could choose this September to opt out and end it Sept. 15, 2020. Players’ escrow payments and Olympic participation are significant issues that must be overcome to avoid either side electing to re-open the CBA.
Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press last week he believed there was a commitment by both sides to continue talking and “see if we can move forward on something that might work for a CBA exten sion.”
“While the parties have now joined the concluded that it is no longer realistic to try to schedule a World Cup of Hockey for the fall of 2020, they plan to continue their dialogue with the hope of being able to schedule the next World Cup event as part of a broader agreement, which would include a long-term international event calendar,” the NHL said in a statement.