It wasn’t the most auspicious of starts for the Baylor volleyball team, but all’s well that ends well.
The 24th-ranked Bears relied on a career-best kills performance from redshirt junior Shelly Fanning, who smacked 18 in Baylor’s 18-25, 25-19, 25-15, 25-17 win over TCU on Wednesday at the Ferrell Center.
Baylor (11-6, 3-3) was playing without the injured Yossiana Pressley, who the team hopes to have back this weekend. Fanning picked up the slack, hitting .444 to go with nine digs and four blocks.
Bri Coleman contributed 11 kills, while Gia Milana had eight and Jaelyn Jackson seven. The match didn’t start great for Baylor, but the Bears picked up the pace as it progressed. Sophomore setter Hannah Lockin eventually ended it with a nifty dump on match point.
TCU (11-6, 3-3) was led by Anna Walsh’s 17-kill effort. Former Super Centex Player of the Year Allye Beth Deaton from Midway had six kills and 11 digs.
Next up for Baylor will be a visit to West Virginia on Saturday.
Doris Miller Y holding youth soccer sign-ups
Doris Miller YMCA is holding registration for youth soccer, ages 3-12, through Oct. 26. The league is open to both boys and girls.
The cost is $25 for members and $45 for non-members. For children on a free or reduced lunch program, the cost is $31.50.
For more information, call (254) 752-1605.
NFR-bound steer wrestler wins go-round
NFR-bound steer wrestler Blake Mindemann shot out to a winning time of 4.2 seconds at Tuesday’s running of the All-American ProRodeo Finals at the Extraco Coliseum.
Mindemann won the go-round, followed by Justin Shaffer (4.3) and Cameron Morman (4.6).
One of the big other highlights of the night featured Mississippi cowboy Nic Lica breaking off an 85.5-point ride in the bull riding event.
In mutton bustin’, Lorena’s Brintley Kyle was the night’s winner and Hewitt’s Austin Mayton took second.
Action continues nightly at the rodeo through Saturday’s finals.
Dykstra indicted for drugs, threats
A grand jury in New Jersey indicted former baseball star Lenny Dykstra on drug and other charges stemming from an altercation with an Uber driver in May.
The indictment handed up Tuesday charges the former Major League Baseball all-star with cocaine and methamphetamine possession, and making terroristic threats.
All three are third-degree crimes and punishable by up to five years in prison.
Dykstra claimed the driver threatened and tried to kidnap him early on the morning of May 23 after Dykstra asked to change the trip’s destination. At a news conference a few weeks after the incident, Dykstra said the driver locked the car’s doors and sped up, and that he was “literally in fear of my life.”
The driver told a different story. He allegedly told police Dykstra held a gun to his head, though no weapon was found. Police said they found the drugs among Dykstra’s possessions.
Johnson, Knaus to split after 17 years
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There will not be an eighth NASCAR title for Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus.
Hendrick Motorsports will split the driver and crew chief — the longest pairing in NASCAR — at the end of a disappointing season. Johnson has not won a race in 17 months and was knocked out of the playoffs in the first round. Johnson and Knaus won their record-tying seventh championship in 2016 but have slumped in the two years since.
“It’s no secret that Chad and Jimmie have experienced their ups and downs over the years,” owner Rick Hendrick said. “They’re fierce competitors, great friends and have immense respect for one another. They also fight like brothers. All three of us agree it’s finally time for new challenges and that a change will benefit them and the organization.”
Johnson and Knaus were partnered in 2002 when Knaus built the No. 48 team as part of a Hendrick expansion. They won a record-tying seven titles and made the playoffs in all 15 years of its existence.
There has sometimes been tension between the two, and Hendrick more than once considered splitting them for the good of the organization. The time finally came Wednesday in a personnel shakeup announced by the rebuilding organization.