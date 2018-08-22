The 30th annual Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce Kickoff Luncheon returns on Thursday, with an 11:30 a.m. start at the Baylor Club at McLane Stadium.
Baylor’s Matt Rhule will be the featured speaker, as he’ll provide a preview of the 2018 Bears and offer a deeper overview of where the program is as his second season as head coach arrives. The Bears will open up the 2018 season on Sept. 1 at home against Abilene Christian University.
Also at Thursday’s luncheon, the Chamber of Commerce will present a pair of scholarships to local high school students, and the annual Dave Campbell Award will be presented to someone who has contributed significantly to the sport of football in Central Texas.
Mulkey undergoes successful spinal fusion surgery
Baylor head women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey underwent spinal fusion surgery on Thursday.
Mulkey tweeted that the operation was necessary due to neck, shoulder and arm pain she’d been experiencing.
“Surgery went well! I’m now back at home recovering. Thank you for your support. #SicEm,” Mulkey tweeted.
Mulkey’s 19th year as Lady Bears head coach tips off Oct. 26 at home with an exhibition game against Langston University.
Cowboys’ Frederick diagnosed with neurological disorder
ARLINGTON, Texas — Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick says he has been diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder that causes weakness in various parts of the body and isn’t sure on a timetable for his return.
Frederick said in a statement issued by the team Wednesday that he has received two treatments for Guillain-Barre Syndrome over the past 48 hours and that the treatments will continue for several days.
The four-time Pro Bowl player says “doctors have told me that it is not possible to determine a timetable for a return to the field right now.”
Yankees closer placed on disabled list with knee tendinitis
The New York Yankees’ injury wave has reached the ninth inning.
All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday with tendinitis in his left knee. He joined right fielder Aaron Judge, shortstop Didi Gregorius and catcher Gary Sanchez on the DL for the Yankees, who have baseball’s second-best record despite their misfortune.
Manager Aaron Boone said he expected Chapman back for the final stretch for the season. Chapman said he hoped he would be ready to pitch again as soon as he’s eligible.
“That’s what you hope for — that it’s only 10 days,” the Cuban left-hander said through a translator. “We’ve got to rest and see how the knee reacts.”
OU names Kyler Murray as starting quarterback
Kyler Murray has been picked to fill Heisman winner Baker Mayfield’s shoes as Oklahoma’s starting quarterback.
The seventh-ranked Sooners said Wednesday that Murray — who is putting a baseball career on hold for now — will start the season opener on Sept. 1 against Florida Atlantic.
“This is a moment, since I started playing, I’ve been working for this,” Murray said. “For me to be named the starting quarterback is obviously a huge honor. I know the standard of the position at this university, so it’s my job to hold it.”
The Oakland Athletics took Murray with the ninth pick in the MLB draft this summer. Murray signed for nearly $5 million, yet the sides agreed that he could return to school and play football this season.
Colts radio announcer steps down after using racial slur
An off-the-air racial slur prompted the immediate retirement of longtime Indianapolis Colts radio voice Bob Lamey last weekend, team officials and Lamey’s attorney confirmed Wednesday.
Local attorney James Voyles issued a statement acknowledging the 80-year-old Lamey used “inappropriate” language during a conversation with a friend at a local radio station and apologized immediately.
“Bob does want to acknowledge that while repeating a story while off-the-air last week to a friend at a local radio station, he used an inappropriate word that had been used in the story,” Voyles’ statement read. “Bob immediately apologized to the people involved for the comment and would hope that this error in judgment would not tarnish his long-held reputation in the sports community where he has been known as an accurate and passionate reporter.”