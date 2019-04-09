ARLINGTON — A walk-off walk ended a long 13-inning battle and sent UT-Arlington over Baylor, 2-1, on Tuesday.
Baylor’s Brooks Helmer, the seventh pitcher of the night for the Bears, gave up two hits and a walk to load the bases in the bottom of the 13th, before allowing a walk to Tyler Rice to force home the winning run.
The Bears left 18 stranded on the night, and scored their only run on a Davion Downey solo homer in the second. Baylor hosts Oklahoma this weekend.
MCC women’s golf takes 7th in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — The McLennan Community College women’s golf team finished in seventh place on Tuesday at the Susie Maxwell Berning Classic, hosted by Oklahoma City Univeristy.
MCC shot rounds of 321 and 315 for a 636 total at Lincoln Park Golf Club.
Host Oklahoma City won the title at 295-290-585, followed by Texas Wesleyan in second at 302-299-601.
Freshman Ellie Darnell topped MCC, shooting 79-78-157 to finish tied for 32nd. Sophomore Elin Eriksson finished tied for 37th at 81-79-160.
MCC will next compete in the NJCAA Women’s National Championship May 13-16 in Daytona Beach, Fla.
Second-place Highlassies host Weatherford
The MCC Highlassie softball team will return to the diamond Wednesday, hosting Weatherford in a matchup of two of the top three teams in the NTJCAC conference.
MCC (23-14, 14-5) hasn’t played since last Wednesday, when it swept a home doubleheader from Ranger. It stands second in the conference to Temple, while Weatherford (25-13, 13-7) comes in as the third-place squad.
The opener Wednesday is slated for 1 p.m., with the second game to follow.
Baylor’s Schretter nets Big 12 weekly honor
After going a combined 4-0 over the weekend, Baylor senior Johannes Schretter was named the Big 12 Men’s Tennis Co-Player of the Week.
It is the first time Schretter has won a weekly honor this season and the second time in his career. He is the third Bear has been recognized in 2019.
Playing at the No. 1 spot, Schretter collected his highest ranked win of the season with a straight-set win over No. 33 Spencer Papa of Oklahoma last Friday. It was also the second-highest ranked win of his career. On Sunday, he took down Oklahoma State’s 84th-ranked Matej Vocel in three sets on Senior Day.
Schretter has a team-high eight singles win over ranked opponents this season and is 3-1 in Big 12 play.
No. 3 MCC baseball putting streak on line
McLennan Community College’s third-ranked baseball team will put its 20-game winning streak on the line when it hosts No. 18 Grayson on Wednesday.
This could potentially be MCC’s toughest challenge in the conference season. The Vikings (27-9, 13-3) stand second to the Highlanders on the conference standings and have been on a tear themselves, as winners of 13 of their past 15.
The Highlanders are 18-2 at Bosque River Ballpark this year. First pitch is set for 1 p.m.
Baylor women’s tennis hosts UT in home finale
The Baylor women’s tennis team will try to pick up a big upset win when it hosts No. 7 Texas at noon Wednesday at the Hurd Tennis Center. It’s the home finale for the Bears.
Baylor (7-18, 1-5) is coming off a 5-2 non-conference win over UTSA on Sunday. Texas is 13-3 overall and 6-0 in the Big 12, and has won seven straight matches, all over Top 50-ranked teams.
Johnson abruptly resigns as Lakers’ president
LOS ANGELES — Magic Johnson abruptly quit as the Los Angeles Lakers’ president of basketball operations Tuesday night, citing a desire to get back to the simpler life he enjoyed before taking over the franchise just over two years ago.
Johnson didn’t tell owner Jeanie Buss or general manager Rob Pelinka before he stepped in front of reporters about 90 minutes before the final game of the Lakers’ sixth consecutive losing season.
Johnson didn’t directly tie his decision to the future of coach Luke Walton, who was widely expected to be fired by Johnson soon. But Johnson repeatedly mentioned Buss’ affinity for Walton and Johnson’s desire not to cause upheaval between them.
Johnson also says he’s tired of being fined by the NBA for tampering.
Woman sues Astros, says T-shirt cannon broke finger
HOUSTON — A woman has sued the Houston Astros for more than $1 million, saying that a T-shirt cannon by the team’s mascot at a game last season broke her finger.
The Houston Chronicle reports that Jennifer Harughty alleges that the mascot, who is named Orbit, “shattered” her left index finger during a game last July when a T-shirt fired from a “bazooka style” cannon into the stands struck her finger.
The Astros said in a statement Tuesday the team is “aware of the lawsuit with allegations regarding Orbit’s T-shirt launcher. We do not agree with the allegations. The Astros will continue to use fan popular T-shirt launchers during games. As this is an ongoing legal matter, we will have no further comment on this matter.”