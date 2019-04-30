ABILENE — The McLennan men’s golf team finished third at the NJCAA District II Championship, qualifying for nationals for the 17th straight year.
MCC shot rounds of 279, 237 and 291 for an 843 total at the par-71, 6,977-yard Diamondback Golf Course. That put the Highlanders behind only Midland (834) and New Mexico (841).
Mathias Lorentzen, a sophomore from Denmark, shot 67-69-69-205 to top MCC, finishing in a tie for third. Freshman Caden Honea also earned a top-10 finish in sixth at 69-67-73-209, while freshman Mason Mikeska of Midway was tied for 15th at 71-68-75-214.
Scores from the District II and the Southwest Championships were averaged to determine the four national qualifiers from the region, which are Midland, New Mexico, MCC and Ranger.
The NJCAA Division I golf championship is May 14-17 at Duran Golf Club in Melbourne, Fla.
Highlanders climb to No. 5 in baseball poll
The McLennan Community College Highlanders jumped two spots to No. 5 in the latest NJCAA Division I baseball poll.
Wabash Valley (Ill.) has No. 1 locked down, followed by Central Florida, Gordon State (Ga.) and Walters State (Tenn.).
MCC’s conference foe Grayson comes in at No. 13. The Highlanders (42-12 overall, 27-5 and conference champs in the NTJCAC) will begin play in the Region V Tournament May 10 in San Angelo.
Former Cowboy Pearson to speak at luncheon
Former Dallas Cowboys receiver Drew Pearson will be the featured speaker at the Salvation Army’s annual luncheon Thursday at the Brazos Room of the downtown Hilton.
Pearson, a member of the Cowboys’ Ring of Honor, scored 48 touchdowns in his career and made three Pro Bowls. He helped the Cowboys reach three Super Bowls in the 1970s, including a win over Denver in Super Bowl XII.
Thursday’s event will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and will also feature a recognition of KWTX-TV’s Rusty Garrett for his work with the “Toys for Tots” program.
Texas Legislature honoring Lady Bears on Wednesday
The Baylor women’s basketball team’s national championship recognition tour will continue with a trip to the Texas State Capitol on Wednesday.
The Lady Bears, who defeated Notre Dame 82-81 for the program’s third national title on April 7, visited President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday afternoon.
On Wednesday, Baylor will attend a reception with Governor Greg Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, House Speaker Dennis Bonnen and members of the Texas Legislature beginning at 9 a.m. at the Texas Speaker’s Lounge.
The Texas House of Representatives and Texas Senate will then host back-to-back ceremonies with 10 players and coach Kim Mulkey getting recognition on the House Floor beginning at 10 a.m.
Baylor tennis’ Kraus picked as alternate for NCAAs
Baylor sophomore Livia Kraus has been selected as an alternate for the NCAA women’s tennis championships in Orlando, Fla., on May 20-25.
Kraus, who hails from Nieder-Olm, Germany, tallied a 21-11 record this season, and is ranked No. 63 in the ITA singles rankings.
Fifteen players automatically qualified for nationals while 49 at-large selections were made by the committee. Kraus checks in as the No. 5 alternate out of eight selected to attend.
Kraus is the first Bear since Blair Shankle received an at-large selection in 2017 to be invited to the NCAA championships as an individual.
BU-UTSA softball canceled
The Baylor softball team’s final home game against UTSA on Tuesday night was canceled due to the threat of inclement weather.
The Lady Bears (18-29) will finish the regular season with two games against No. 10 Texas (39-12) in Austin at 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. Baylor is in last place in the Big 12 with a 2-14 record.