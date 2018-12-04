Baylor finished a program-best No. 9 in the final United Soccer Coaches Top 25 poll.
Baylor’s previous highest final ranking was No. 11 in both the 2012 and 2017 seasons. The Bears won their most games in school history with a 20-6 record and reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament for the second straight year.
Stidham to forgo senior year
Former Baylor quarterback Jarrett Stidham announced Tuesday that he will forgo his senior year and enter the NFL draft after starting the last two seasons at Auburn.
Stidham played one season for the Bears in 2015 as he completed 68.8 percent for 1,265 yards and 12 touchdowns.
After redshirting at Auburn in 2015, Stidham has passed for 5,579 yards and 31 touchdowns during the last two seasons. Stidham will remain with the Tigers through their Dec. 28 game against Purdue in the Music City Bowl in Nashville.
Waco umpire chapter seeks new members
The Waco Baseball Umpire Chapter is searching for people who may be interested in becoming officials for the 2019 season.
TASO official renewals and new member applications are open for all sports by visiting www.taso.org. If you need help, email the TASO staff at baseball@taso.org.
Those interested in joining the Waco Baseball Chapter can contact Chapter president Mickey Cochran (mickey_cochran@baylor.edu or 254-230-2178).
BU volleyball’s Pressley, Fanning gain more honors
Baylor volleyball’s Yossiana Pressley and Shelly Fanning both made the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s All-Southwest Region Team. It was the second straight selection for both players.
Pressley topped the Big 12 in kills (517) and kills per set (4.70) for the second year in a row. The sophomore outside hitter from Cypress, Texas, also broke the BU single-game record for kills, with 39 against Iowa State.
Fanning led the Big 12 in hitting percentage for both the regular season (.397) and in conference matches (.399). The junior middle blocker, who like Pressley hails from Cypress on the outskirts of Houston, also totaled 137 blocks on the year, best on the team.
Rangers complete Woodward’s 1st staff with 2 new assistants
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers have filled out new manager Chris Woodward’s staff with two more assistant coaches.
Texas announced Tuesday the hiring of Oscar Marin as bullpen coach and Callix Crabbe as assistant hitting coach.
Marin returns to the Rangers organization after two seasons as minor league pitching coordinator for the Seattle Mariners. He got started in pro baseball with the Rangers in 2010 and worked at several affiliates in the lower levels of their farm system through 2016.
Crabbe joins the professional coaching ranks after six years as a baseball instructor and coach at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. He also founded a Tampa-based sports development center in 2015.
Rangers pitchers and catchers report to spring training in Arizona on Feb. 12. The first full team workout is Feb. 18.
Beverley fined $25K for throwing basketball at fan
NEW YORK — Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for throwing a basketball at a fan during a game in Dallas.
The fine was handed down Tuesday by league discipline executive Kiki VanDeWeghe.
The incident occurred with 9:10 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Clippers’ 114-110 loss to the Mavericks on Sunday.
Beverley and Mavericks guard Dennis Smith Jr. wrestled on the floor for a loose ball, their second loose-ball scramble of the game. After Beverley got up holding the ball, he threw a bounce pass to a Mavericks’ fan sitting courtside, which the fan caught. That drew a technical foul and an ejection.
He said after the game that the fan uttered an expletive about his mother.