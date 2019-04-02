LANTANA, Texas –—While competing against some of the top women’s college golf teams in the nation, Baylor turned in the best score of the closing round to rally to a win at the Bruzzy Challenge on Tuesday.
The 35th-ranked Bears shot 3-over 291 in the third round at Lantana Golf Club, finishing with a 10-under 854 to win the title by two strokes over Ole Miss. BU’s Big 12 rival Texas Tech was third at 3-under.
Baylor was led by Gurleen Kaur, who won her first career individual title by shooting 1-under 71 in the final round to finish at 9-under 207, a score matched by Texas’ Hailee Cooper (70-67-70-207). The two players shared the individual crown.
Maria Vesga notched Baylor’s best final round at 2-under 70, as she climbed 21 spots on the leaderboard to finish in a tie for 14th at 1-under 215 for the tournament. In all, Baylor erased a five-stroke deficit in winning the team title, its first since Oct. 2016.
Baylor won’t compete again until the Big 12 Championship April 14-16 at the Golf Club of Oklahoma in Broken Arrow, Okla.
Langeliers goes deep as Bears dump Patriots
DALLAS — Shea Langeliers powered his long-awaited first home run of the year, and the Baylor baseball team tallied their eighth win in the past nine games, defeating Dallas Baptist, 5-1, at Horner Ballpark.
Langeliers, Baylor’s home run leader in each of the past two seasons, banged his first bomb of the year to lead off the fifth inning. That sparked a four-run fifth for the Bears (21-7), who also got some strong pitching from their staff in limiting the homestanding Patriots to only one run.
Langeliers finished 2-for-4 with the home run. He missed 10 games earlier in the year with a broken wrist. Chase Wehsener went 3-for-3 in the nine-hole for Baylor.
Six BU pitchers limited DBU (21-7) to only six hits while striking out nine. Brooks Helmer (1-0) picked up the win, one of three pitchers to tally a two-inning stint. The victory allowed Baylor to sweep the season series from DBU.
Co-leaders of the Big 12 at 5-1, Baylor will return to the diamond with a big three-game series with No. 7 Texas Friday through Sunday at Baylor Ballpark.
SFA softball dumps Baylor, 4-1
Ashley Kriesel threw a six-hitter as the SFA softball team rolled to a 4-1 win over Baylor on Tuesday night at Getterman Stadium.
SFA (22-14) scored all its runs in the first inning. The Ladyjacks loaded the bases with no outs before Baylor starter Madison Lindsey (3-4) walked Alex Hedspeth to force in the first run. After Lindsay Gregory hit a two-run single, Madison Clements’ grounder brought in the fourth run.
Baylor (15-18) punched across its only run in the bottom of the first as Lou Gilbert scored on Taylor Ellis’ single. Kriesel (8-4) walked five batters and struck out two in the complete game.
Baylor will return to Big 12 action with a three-game series at No. 2 Oklahoma in Norman Friday through Sunday.
MCC baseball aims to extend winning streak
Up to No. 3 in the national rankings, the McLennan Community College baseball team will try to extend its winning streak to 18 games when it hosts Cisco in a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Bosque River Ballpark.
Mitch Thompson’s Highlanders (30-7, 15-1) have won 16 straight dating back to Feb. 9, a full six weeks worth of games. Cisco (18-14, 2-10), meanwhile, is near the bottom of the conference, just a game ahead of last-place Vernon.
Only Wabash Valley (Ill.) and Walters State (Tenn.) rank ahead of MCC in the NJCAA poll.
Also on Wednesday, the MCC softball team will host Ranger in a twinbill starting at 1. The Highlassies (21-14, 12-5) rank second in the NTJCAC race to Temple. Ranger enters with a 13-25 overall mark and a 6-12 record in the league.