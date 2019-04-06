The No. 1-ranked Baylor acrobatics and tumbling squad will close out the regular season with a rivalry showdown with No.2 Oregon at noon on Sunday at the Ferrell Center.
Baylor (8-0) is 12-1 against the Ducks since Felecia Mulkey arrived as head coach in 2015, including an eight-point win earlier this season in Eugene, Ore. Mulkey is a former Oregon head coach who started the program there.
Baylor is coming off its highest score of the year, a 288-point outing in a tri-meet against Arizona Christian and Hawaii Pacific. The Ducks are 5-1 on the year, and have won two straight since the home loss to Baylor.
Sunday’s match will be televised by Fox Sports Southwest Plus.
BU men’s tennis close out Big 12 play Sunday
The No. 7 Baylor men’s tennis team plays its final home Big 12 match of the season when it hosts No. 34 Oklahoma State at 1 p.m. Sunday at Hurd Tennis Center.
Baylor (18-3, 1-1 Big 12) is 10-3 this season against opponents ranked No. 34 or higher and the Bears are 4-0 at home versus ranked opponents.
The program will recognize seniors Johannes Schretter, Jimmy Bendeck, Will Little and Juan Benitez after the match. Fans are invited to stay or free ice cream sandwiches (while supplies last) and celebrate the senior class.
BU women’s tennis hosts UTSA Sunday
The Baylor women’s tennis team hosts Texas-San Antonio at 1 p.m. Sunday at Hurd Tennis Center.
The Bears (6-18) are coming off three straight road losses at Oklahoma State, Oklahoma and Texas Tech. Baylor has lost 17 of 18 going back to a late January loss at Texas.
Baylor leads the all-time series 8-6 over UTSA and is currently on a seven-match winning streak against the Roadrunners.
Knight makes public appearance at IU
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bob Knight has made his first public appearance on Indiana University’s Bloomington campus since his departure following his 2000 firing.
The former IU basketball coach attended IU’s baseball doubleheader against Penn State Saturday afternoon with his longtime friend and former (Bloomington) Herald-Times sports editor Bob Hammel.
The Herald-Times reports IU officials were aware that Knight would attend the doubleheader. IU athletic director Fred Glass told The Herald-Times in a text message: “My understanding is that Coach Knight was in town for other reasons. He expressed interest in coming to a baseball game and obviously we were happy to facilitate that.”