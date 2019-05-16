Back in her youth, Kim Mulkey used to play baseball with the boys in her hometown of Hammond, Louisiana.
She’s still keeping her pitching arm in good shape.
The Baylor women’s basketball coach will throw out the first pitch at Friday’s Texas Rangers game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Arlington. The Rangers will honor Mulkey with a pregame ceremony before she fires the first pitch. The game is slated for a 7:05 p.m. start.
In April, Mulkey led Baylor to the program’s third national championship.
She has ties to the Cardinals’ organization, as her son Kramer Robertson is a member of the Cards’ Triple-A affiliate, the Memphis Redbirds. She recently threw out the first pitch at a minor league game in Frisco, with Robertson on the other end.
This marks the second time Mulkey has thrown out the first pitch at a Rangers game, as she also did so after Baylor’s first national title in 2005.
Five Midway athletes make college decisions
Midway held a signing ceremony for five more student-athletes on Thursday.
The group included Midway baseball’s Darren Rhodes (California Institute of Technology), football’s Jonathon Rhodes (McMurry), boys soccer’s Devin Hykel (Concordia), boys tennis’s Isaac Grantham (Ottawa University), and Haylee Gentry, who will join East Texas Baptist’s acrobatics and tumbling team.
Cardinals’ Peterson suspended 6 games
TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona Cardinals All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson has been suspended for the first six games of the 2019 season for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy.
The NFL did not specify Thursday which illegal substance Peterson allegedly used.
Peterson can participate in all offseason workouts and preseason games. He will be eligible to return Oct. 14, before Arizona’s game against the New York Giants.
“Patrick recognizes how disappointing this is for everyone in the organization as well as our fans,” the Cardinals said in a statement. “As we all do, he understands that regardless of intent he is ultimately responsible for everything he puts in his body. Our coaching staff and our players are now aware that we will have to play the first six games without Patrick and they understand they have to rise to the challenge that it presents.”
Peterson is still one of the NFL’s best cornerbacks at 28. The fifth overall pick of the 2011 draft, he has 23 career interceptions despite teams rarely testing him.
Stars D Lindell signs 6-year contract
FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Stars defenseman Esa Lindell has signed a $34.8 million, six-year contract that will run through the 2024-25 season.
The deal with an average value of $5.8 million per year was announced Thursday, a week before Lindell’s 25th birthday. The 6-foot-3 Finn was a restricted free agent.
Lindell had a plus-14 rating and a team-high 161 blocked shots during the season for the Stars, who made it to the second round of the Western Conference playoffs before a Game 7 loss at St. Louis. He had 11 goals and 21 assists, and was second on the team with nearly 24 ½ minutes per game on the ice.
A third-round pick by the Stars in the 2012 draft, Lindell has 24 goals and 53 assists with 412 blocked shots in 239 games.