No. 24 Baylor men’s golf will compete against 12 other teams in the 2019 Aggie Invitational Saturday and Sunday. The tournament will be played at the Traditions Golf Club in Bryan.
The format is for two rounds to be played Saturday with the final round on Sunday. Tee times for Saturday’s rounds will begin at 7:30 a.m.
Along with the Bears, six other top-30 teams will compete, including No. 1 Oklahoma State, No. 10 Texas Tech and No. 27 Texas A&M. No. 2 Arizona State and No. 12 LSU round out the six teams. Kent State, Lamar, Michigan, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Texas and Washington are the other teams making up the 13-team field.
This weekend marks Baylor’s fourth consecutive Aggie Invitational. Their best showing has been second in 2017. Baylor’s Cooper Dossey and Garrett May both tied for second place in the individual standings in 2017.
Braden Bailey is in the No. 1 spot for Baylor’s lineup. This will be his 46th consecutive tournament for the Bears over his four years at Baylor.
Colin Kober is No. 2 in the lineup, followed by No. 3 Dossey, No. 4 May and Ryan Grider as No. 5. Mark Reppe will be competing as an individual.
Baylor track helping Aggies break in new stadium
The Baylor track and field team will help Texas A&M break in a new outdoor stadium when it competes at The Reveille meet on Saturday.
The Aggies are hosting their first outdoor meet on campus since 2004, thanks to construction of the new $39.8-million E.B. Cushing Stadium. The school will hold a 10 a.m. dedication, then get rolling with the meet, which also features No. 1 Texas Tech and No. 11 Texas in addition to the No. 2 Aggies and No. 13 Bears in the men’s field. The women’s field includes five ranked teams in No. 2 Arkansas, No. 3 A&M, No. 11 Texas, No. 18 Tech and No. 23 Baylor.
McGregor taps Shields as new football coach
McGregor has named its new head football coach and athletic director, and it’s a familiar person to Central Texas fans.
Mike Shields has been hired to lead the Bulldogs, and will start his new gig in McGregor on Tuesday. While Shields most recently was at Terrell, he is plenty familiar with Central Texas. He graduated from and played football at Reicher, and later coached at Reicher, Italy and Hillsboro, in addition to stops in Red Oak and Terrell. Overall, his head coaching record is 123-72 in 17 seasons. His teams went 14-12 in the playoffs.
Shields attended Southeastern Oklahoma State, where he received his bachleor’s degree, and later added his master’s from Baylor.
The McGregor job opened after former coach Judd Thrash agreed to a buyout of his contract in February. McGregor was 4-6 in the 2018 season.
MCC men’s golf finish in second-place tie
Finishing in a tie for second, the McLennan Community College men’s golf team shot 11.5 points Friday at the Diamondback Dual Match in Abilene.
The scoring for the match was a point awarded for each nine holes and the total. Midland scored 13 points, and MCC tied New Mexico. Ranger College had eight points for fourth, with Odessa College in fifth with 7.5 points and Western Texas finishing in sixth with 2.5 points.
The Highlanders compete in the NJCAA Southwest Championship at Tanglewood Resort in Pottsboro, Texas. The tournament will be played April 15-16.