The No. 13 Baylor soccer team will try to inch closer to the Big 12 title when it faces Kansas at 2 p.m. Sunday at Betty Lou Mays Field.
The Bears (13-4, 6-1) knocked off Kansas State, 1-0, on Friday to remain tied with West Virginia for the Big 12 lead. Since Baylor has beaten West Virginia, it owns the tie-breaker with two regular season games remaining, including Thursday’s finale against Oklahoma at Betty Lou Mays Field.
Kansas (10-4-2, 4-3) is coming off Friday’s 2-0 loss to No. 17 Texas in Austin.
Baylor’s game against Kansas State was played on the Bears’ football practice field, but Sunday’s game will be at Betty Lou Mays Field unless weather conditions force a change.
Kansas State sweeps No. 24 Baylor volleyball
Kansas State stunned No. 24 Baylor volleyball, 25-23, 27-25, 28-26, to close out the first half of Big 12 play on Saturday at the Ferrell Center.
The Wildcats (12-7 overall, 2-6 in Big 12), who defeated No. 22 Kansas on Wednesday, picked up their second straight win over a ranked opponent for the first time since 2012.
Baylor (12-7, 4-4) had chances to win every set, but K-State made the plays it needed to close them out. The Wildcats hit .304 to Baylor’s .264 attacking percentage. The loss was the first time Baylor had been on the wrong end of a sweep at home since falling to Colorado in last year’s NCAA tournament.
Yossiana Pressley tagged 22 kills to lead the Bears, her 10th match of 20 or more kills this season. Sophomore setter Hannah Lockin recorded her fifth double-double of the season with 38 assists and 10 digs in the loss. Braya Hunt also had 10 digs.
Baylor will travel to Fort Worth to play TCU on Wednesday.
Wisconsin football team plays on after teammate’s death
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — A Wisconsin high school football team opted to go forward with its playoff game hours after the death of a teammate — and honored him with more than a victory.
St. Mary’s Springs Academy of Fond du Lac scored 62 points. That was the jersey number worn by junior Trent Schueffner.
School officials say Schueffner died in a hunting accident Friday, before the team’s first playoff game against Dominican. Schueffner’s family and teammates requested that the game go on as scheduled. Students were asked to wear green in Schueffner’s honor.
St. Mary’s Springs won 62-7 to remain undefeated.
Kaur shoots -3 to lead BU into fourth at Betsy Rawls Invitational
AUSTIN — Baylor women’s golf used the second-best round of the day to move up two spots at the Betsy Rawls Invitational Saturday. Baylor now trails only No. 6 Texas (-1), No. 16 Kent State (-1) and No. 7 Florida (+10), after shooting a 4-under-par 284. The Bears are currently 11-over after the second round.
Gurleen Kaur leads Baylor’s individual golfers. She made four birdies and one bogey to shoot a 3-under 69 for the day and is currently in third place at 2-under 142. Maria Vesga also shot below par with a 2-under 70 and is in a tie for 19th at 149. Laila Hrindova, who made the only eagle of the tournament to date, is in a tie for 14th at 148, and Diane Baillieux is also tied for 14th at 148.
Baylor will play Sunday’s final round paired with Texas Tech and SMU and will have a shotgun start at 8:45 a.m.