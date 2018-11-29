All-Big 12 senior punter Drew Galitz will miss Baylor’s upcoming bowl game with an ACL injury.
Galitz injured his knee during pregame warmups last Saturday against Texas Tech, but still punted three times for a 40.7-yard average. For the season, Galitz ranks second in the Big 12 with a 42.4-yard average on 51 punts.
It marks the second straight season Galitz has suffered an ACL injury after he went down in the fifth game in 2017, and was replaced at punter by kicker Connor Martin for the rest of the year.
Martin is available to punt in the bowl game, but Baylor could go with freshman Isaac Power, who has redshirted this year. Under new NCAA rules, players can participate in up to four games at any point in the season without losing their redshirt season.
Baylor’s bowl destination will be announced Sunday.
Highlanders bball travels to Tomball for Friday tipoff
The McLennan Community College men’s basketball team will travel to Tomball to take on Lone Star College at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
The Highlanders (9-2) are coming off an 80-61 win over Cedar Valley College Tuesday.
The game was originally scheduled for a 2 p.m. tip off but was moved up to 1:30 p.m.
Chase Elliott wins NASCAR’s most popular driver award
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Chase Elliott has been voted NASCAR’s most popular driver, ending a 15-year run for superstar Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Earnhardt presented Elliott the award during NASCAR’s annual season-ending awards ceremony Thursday at the Wynn Las Vegas.
Earnhardt won the award for 15 consecutive years until his retirement last season. His streak fell one short of the record of 16 set by Chase Elliott’s father, Bill Elliott.
“Definitely a big passing,” Elliott said told Earnhardt on stage. “So cool, though, that it stayed between Elliott and Earnhardt for so long. I am glad, though, that you quit a year before you broke Dad’s record, so that’s pretty cool. I’m pretty happy about that. We got it back in the right name. I’m a little biased. Sorry.”
The award is based on a fan vote and sponsored by the National Motorsports Press Association. Bill Elliott won the award every year between 1984 and 2002, until he removed his name from consideration.
Now, the award has returned to the Elliott family.
Chase Elliott won three times in the Cup Series in 2018, including twice in the playoffs.