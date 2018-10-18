Midway ISD will induct two former athletes, one of its legendary coaches and a former state championship team into its Athletic Hall of Fame on Oct. 26.
The class includes tennis-playing siblings Kolby and Kenna Kilgo, former boys’ soccer coach Tim O’Leary, and the 2010 Pantherette softball team that won the program’s second state title.
Kolby Kilgo was a four-time all-district performer in doubles and three-time all-district in singles for the Panther tennis team. As a senior in 2009, he teamed with sister Kenna to claim the state title in mixed doubles. He went on to become an all-conference player at UTSA. Kenna also was an all-district, all-region and all-state star from 2008-11 before going on to an all-conference career at Texas Tech.
O’Leary started the boys’ soccer program at Midway, and coached it to a 516-108-40 record in 29 years as head coach. In 2002, the Panthers won the 4A state title under the leadership of O’Leary, a three-time Super Centex Coach of the Year.
The 2010 Midway softball team reached state for the eighth time in program history and won the title with a 1-0, eight-inning triumph over Magnolia in the final. The Sherry Rogers-coach team featured six all-tournament players that year – Kelly Schaeffer, Aubrey Fredlund, Makenzie Robertson, Valerie Ramirez, Monique Miller and Kermetria Ward.
The Hall of Fame class will be honored during a pregame ceremony for Midway’s football game against Killeen Shoemaker on Oct. 26.
Bosqueville’s Sepulveda wins statewide football honor from Ford
Bosqueville safety Tanner Sepulveda has been selected as one of the Built Ford Tough Players of the Week in the state of Texas.
Sepulveda is this week’s winner for Class 2A.
In Bosqueville’s 24-12 win over Riesel last Friday, Sepulveda covered the field better than a rain tarp, making 18 tackles, including one for a loss. His efforts helped the Bulldogs improve to 4-3 overall and 3-0 in district play.
Sepulveda will be presented with his Built Ford Tough award at a later date.
Baylor men’s tennis hosts ITA Texas Regional Championships
The Baylor men’s tennis team will host the ITA Texas Regional Championships Friday through Monday at the Hurd Tennis Center.
Six Bears are in the singles and doubles draws as play begins Friday morning and culminates with the championship matches on Monday.
Johannes Schretter, Matias Soto, Sven Lah, Will Little, Jimmy Bendeck and Constantin Frantzen open play Friday morning in singles. Little leads the Bears with a 5-1 singles record while Lah holds a 5-3 record. Bendeck and Soto look to win their second straight match in fall action.
Baylor also has three doubles tandems competing. The pairs of Schretter and Little along with Frantzen and Soto will compete together for the first time this season. Meanwhile, Bendeck and Lah, the 2018 ITA All-American champions, hope to continue their win streak of 8-0 this fall season.
With Bendeck and Lah already qualified for next month’s Oracle ITA National Fall Championships, Baylor hopes to add more qualifying players from this tournament.
The ITA Regional Championships feature some of the top men’s and women’s players across the country. More than 8,000 student-athletes from NCAA Division I, II, III, NAIA, Junior and Community Colleges compete across 85 ITA Regional Championships around the country.
In Division I, regional doubles champions and regional singles champions and finalists qualify for the season-ending Oracle ITA National Fall Championships in Surprise, AZ.
Pop Warner starts concussion-awareness program for kids
Pop Warner, the country’s largest youth football program, is implementing a concussion-awareness initiative aimed at educating young athletes about how to recognize symptoms of a head injury.
The program is called CrashCourse and was developed with Stanford University education, engineering and medical researchers. It uses an interactive online video of a high school football game and a symptoms simulator.
Pop Warner has 325,000 participants in its youth football leagues, including cheerleading and dance, with about 225,000 players. Pop Warner officials plan to promote and encourage use of the program to its coaches and local leagues organizers through social media and email.
In recent years, Pop Warner has modified its rules to limit contact to no more than 25 percent of practice time and eliminate kickoffs for certain age groups.
Baylor women’s golf teeing off in Betsy Rawls Invite
The Baylor women’s golf team will hit the on-ramp for I-35 to head to Austin for the Betsy Rawls Invitational beginning Friday.
The 54-hole tournament at the University of Texas Golf Club will feature a 13-team field. In addition to the No. 28-ranked Bears, the rest of the field includes No. 1 Alabama, No. 40 Colorado, No. 7 Florida, No. 16 Kent State, New Mexico, North Texas, No. 49 SMU, tournament-host No. 6 Texas, No. 41 Texas A&M, Texas State, No. 38 Texas Tech and Tulane.
Last year, Baylor finished 11th in a 15-team field.