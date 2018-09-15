The Baylor soccer team will play its final nonconference game when it hosts Texas-Rio Grande Valley at 2 p.m. Sunday at Betty Lou Mays Field.
The Bears (6-3) are coming off a 2-0 win over No. 23 Butler on Friday to improve to 4-0 at Betty Lou Mays Field. Texas-Rio Grande Valley (4-3-1) dropped a 2-1 decision to the Texas Longhorns on Friday in Austin.
Baylor opens Big 12 play against the Longhorns on Austin on Friday.
Highlassies remain
No. 9 at tourney
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – McLennan College women remain in 9th place after the second round Saturday of the Lady Falcon Invitational at the Hills Course at LPGA International. The Highlassies shot 691 for the two rounds.
Seminole State leads the tournament with 611. Florida Southern sits at second (615) and Bethune-Cookman is in third (616). Other team scores are host Daytona State (619), Lynn (628), Florida Atlantic and Florida Tech (634), Embry-Riddle (A) (652) and Embry-Riddle (B) (696).
Freshman Ellie Darnell is low scorer for MCC and tied for 32nd with 163. Briana Venegas is tied for 48th with 173; Emily Isaacson is at 52 with 177; Elin Eriksson is tied for 53rd at 178; and Madison Saenz shot 187 for 59th place.
The last round is set for Sunday.
Ross Chastain earns 1st Xfinity win
LAS VEGAS — Ross Chastain held off Justin Allgaier for his first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory Saturday, pulling away on the final restart.
Chastain led 180 of the 200 laps, but had to dig in on several restarts to stay in front of Allgaier, the regular-season Xfinity champion. Cole Custer was third, followed by Christopher Bell and Elliott Sadler.
Hunter-Reay knocks Dixon from pole
SONOMA, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Hunter-Reay snatched the pole from championship contender Scott Dixon in the final seconds of qualifying Saturday at Sonoma Raceway.
Hunter-Reay crossed the timing line in 1 minute, 17.6277 seconds to earn his first pole of the season and deny Dixon the top starting spot. Dixon, who is vying for a fifth IndyCar title, went 1:17.7599 and was atop the leader board until the very end when Hunter-Reay shot to the top.
Dixon has a 29-point lead over Alexander Rossi in the standings and the pole would have given him an additional point before Sunday’s race. The event is worth double points and Rossi, a teammate of Hunter-Reay’s at Andretti Autosport, starts sixth.
Browns releasing receiver Gordon
CLEVELAND — Josh Gordon’s troubled tenure with the Cleveland Browns has ended.
The team isn’t going to help him any longer. He’s again on his own.
The Browns announced Saturday night that it intends to release the former Pro Bowl wide receiver, whose immense talent has been overshadowed by substance abuse that has derailed a promising career.