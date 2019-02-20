Break a record, win an award.
Baylor’s KC Lightfoot was named the Big 12 Track and Field Athlete of the Week after breaking Baylor’s 28-year-old school record in the pole vault. He cleared 18-71/2, supplanting Bill Payne as the school’s indoor record-holder. Payne went 18-43/4 in 1991.
“It’s an honor,” said Lightfoot, who ranks sixth in the NCAA this season as a freshman. “I’m glad that all of our hard work is starting to pay off. The results are starting to show. We’re still hoping that more comes.”
Baylor will compete at the Big 12 Indoor Championships on Friday and Saturday in Lubbock.
MCC hoops teams reject Southwestern Christian
TERRELL, Texas — The McLennan Community College basketball teams packed their brooms for the ride up to the Metroplex.
MCC gathered a sweep over Southwestern Christian on Wednesday. The women’s squad tallied a 72-51 win, while the Highlanders came through with an 82-74 victory in the second game.
In the women’s game, MCC (12-15, 3-11) won its second straight game, thanks in part to a 13-0 run to open the second quarter. KeeKee Nowlin had it going for the Highlassies, scoring 21 points. Ny’Asia Goldman and Anastacia Mickens hit for 16 and 10, respectively. The Lady Rams are winless in 14 conference games.
In the men’s contest, the Highlanders led just 25-19 with five minutes to go before halftime, but shot out to a wider gap behind an 11-0 run. Xavier Armstead dropped in 23 points for MCC (20-8, 6-6), while Garrett Shaw had 20. MCC now takes a two-game edge over Weatherford in the win column for the final playoff spot from the conference.
Both the MCC women and men will face Grayson in their final home games on Saturday, at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., respectively.