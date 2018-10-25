Lauren Cox was named as one of 20 players on the watch list for the Katrina McClain Award announced by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.
Cox was one of the final five up for the award last year after she averaged 15.3 points and 9.7 rebounds along with 92 blocks on the year.
The McClain watch list is among several other preseason accolades Cox has earned including Preseason Second-Team All-America honors by Athlon Sports and Street & Smith’s. She is also a member of the 2018-19 Preseason All-Big 12 team.
McClain was a three-time Olympian for USA Basketball and a two-time Kodak All-American and WBCA Player of the Year for the University of Georgia. By mid-February, the watch list of 20 players for the 2019 Katrina McClain Award will be cut in half. In March, five finalists will be presented to McClain-Pittman and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee. Fans can vote for their favorite finalist at www.hoophallawards.com.
No decision on Martinez in Red Sox lineup; Betts not at 2B
LOS ANGELES — Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora says no decision has been made on whether slugger J.D. Martinez will start Game 3 of the World Series.
But Cora said Thursday that whatever lineup he uses, it will not feature star right fielder Mookie Betts at second base.
Martinez is Boston’s main designated hitter. The DH role will not be used Friday when the Red Sox take their 2-0 lead into Dodger Stadium to face Los Angeles.
Devils’ Boyle says cancer in remission
NEWARK, N.J. — New Jersey Devils forward Brian Boyle has played in his 700th NHL game.
Boyle hit the milestone when he stepped on the ice less than two minutes into the Devils’ game against the Nashville Predators on Thursday night.
Boyle received an ovation from the crowd at the Prudential Center when a message was shown on the overhead scoreboard noting it was his 700th game and his cancer was in remission.