Baylor has been picked third in the Big 12 softball preseason coaches poll behind No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 2 Texas.
Following Baylor in order is Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Iowa State and Kansas. The Sooners were the unanimous pick to win the league.
Baylor kicks off its 2019 season at the Puerto Vallarta (Mexico) College Challenge, facing South Carolina, BYU, North Carolina, Liberty and Washington on Feb. 7-10.
James chosen in soccer draft
Baylor midfielder Julie James was picked in the second round of the National Women’s Soccer League draft by the Sky Blue club in Piscataway, N.J.
James was a four-year starter and made first-team all-American as a senior in 2018 as the Bears won the Big 12 championship and advanced to the Elite Eight for the second straight year.
James was taken with the 11th pick in the second round of the draft.
Hand transferring from Baylor
Baylor cornerback Harrison Hand is transferring from Baylor after two seasons.
Hand, a native of Cherry Hill, N.J., played in 10 games as a sophomore for the Bears in 2018 and finished with 13 tackles and three pass breakups.
As a freshman, Hand played in all 12 games with nine starts and finished with 42 tackles and eight pass breakups.
Las Vegas PD seeking soccer star’s DNA in rape case
LAS VEGAS — Cristiano Ronaldo is being asked by police to provide a DNA sample in an investigation of a Nevada woman’s allegation that he raped her in his Las Vegas hotel penthouse in 2009 and paid her to keep quiet, the soccer star’s lawyer and Las Vegas police said Thursday.
Attorney Peter S. Christiansen downplayed the development, denied the rape allegation and called evidence collection common in any investigation.
Police said in a statement that an official request has been submitted to Italian authorities for a DNA sample from the superstar player. Officer Laura Meltzer, a department spokeswoman, said the request involved a warrant.
Ronaldo, 33, plays for the Turin-based soccer club Juventus.
“Mr. Ronaldo has always maintained, as he does today, that what occurred in Las Vegas in 2009 was consensual in nature,” Christiansen said, “so it is not surprising that DNA would be present, nor that the police would make this very standard request as part of their investigation.”
AP: Ohio State QB Martell signals he may transfer
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State quarterback Tate Martell may be looking to transfer.
Martell has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, according to a person with access to the portal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the database isn’t public.
Martell listing his name with the NCAA means schools are now free to talk to him about a potential transfer.
Martell, who will be a third-year sophomore, sat behind record-smashing quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. last season. He seemed to be the heir apparent when Haskins left early for the NFL draft. But then Ohio State lured Georgia transfer Justin Fields to compete for the starting spot.
Fields was the No. 1 national recruit in the 2018 class.
‘Incident’ benches Columbus goalie Bobrovsky
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky will miss Thursday night’s game because of an unspecified team “incident.”
General manager Jarmo Kekalainen says in a statement that “there are certain expectations and values that we have established for our players that define our culture. An incident occurred in which Sergei failed to meet those expectations and values.”
The team made the announcement several hours before the Blue Jackets were set to play host to the Nashville Predators. Backup Joonas Korpisalo is in line to start.
The 30-year-old Bobrovsky is 18-13-1 in the final year of his contract and so far has declined to sign a long-term extension.
Coach John Tortorella declined to comment on the matter.