Gabe Koerth blew out the competition as the McGregor Bulldog had nearly 200 more votes than the second-place finisher to earn the Waco Trib’s Offensive Player of the Week honors.
Koerth had seven catches for 212 yards and two touchdowns for McGregor. His 270 votes topped the 71 Teague’s Azaya Patrick received for second place. La Vega’s Jar’Quae Walton came in third with 50 votes.
Koerth’s teammate, Cade Zacharias, is the Defensive Player of the Week with 335 votes. Zacharias, who received 335 votes, had 10 tackles and a tackle for loss. Lorena’s Greg Martinez came in second, and Teague’s Travis Lemons was third, with 156 and 43 votes, respectively.
Reggie Williams of Methodist Children’s Home edged out his teammate, Dremon Bible, for the six-man award. Williams had 10 carries for 107 yards and a touchdown, three catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns, six tackles, two kick returns for 76 yards and a touchdown.
Vanguard’s Luke Wilson came in third on the six-man poll.
Johnson to receive Player of the Week trophy
Preston Johnson received Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week honors after his efforts on both sides of the ball helped West hand Groesbeck its first loss of the season.
In the contest, the West senior had 24 carries for 214 yards and four touchdowns in addition to 11 tackles, one tackle for loss, a sack and a forced fumble.
Johnson will receive his trophy at Friday’s pep rally, scheduled for 12:40 p.m.
Kraus scores upset at ITA National Fall Championships
Baylor’s Livia Kraus took down No. 28 Julia Rosenqvist of Cal 6-3, 6-0 at the ITA National Fall Championships in Surprise, Ariz. The victory marked the 15th-straight singles match win for Kraus as she advances to play Georgia’s Katarina Jokic in the second round Thursday.
Jokic was ranked No. 8 in the Oracle/ITA Division I Women’s Rankings in September, where Kraus was ranked No. 99.
On the season, Kraus is 6-0 and is building on a nine-match win streak from her freshman season last year. Wednesday’s victory was the 31st of her career on the singles court in a Baylor uniform.
Kraus and Jokic square off Thursday with the winner advancing to the Round of 16 Friday.
Week 11 football assignments
The Tribune-Herald will have writers at the following games on Friday:
Robinson at Connally — Chad Conine (@csconine)
Teague at West — Krista Pirtle (@KristaPirtle)
Belton at Midway — Brian Crownover (@BMCrownover)
La Vega at Gatesville — Jason Orts (@sportswithorts)
Groesbeck at Whitney — Art Stricklin (@artstricklin)