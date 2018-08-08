NaLyssa Smith and the U18 U.S. National Team brought home the gold Tuesday night in Mexico City with an 84-60 victory over Canada in the FIBA U18 Americas Women’s Championship.
Smith, the incoming Baylor freshman, finished with 18 points in just over 18 minutes off 8-for-12 shooting from the floor to lead the team.
Throughout the six game tournament, Smith averaged 11 points in 17.7 minutes with a 51.9 percent field goal percentage. She also finished with an average of 6.2 rebounds per contest.
Baylor soccer duo preseason all-Big 12
Baylor seniors Julie James and Sarah King were named to the preseason all-Big 12 soccer team selected by the league’s coaches.
James, a midfielder, is coming off an outstanding junior season in which she was named all-Big 12. King is a defender who scored three goals and collected four assists as a junior last season.
Baylor will play an exhibition game against Sam Houston State at 7 p.m. Friday before opening the regular season against Abilene Christian at 7 p.m. Aug. 16. Both games are at Betty Lou Mays Field.
Baylor volleyball claims best preseason ranking
Baylor’s volleyball team landed at No. 16 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s preseason Top 25 poll, its highest preseason ranking in program history.
It’s only the second time Baylor has even been ranked in the preseason poll. In 2000, the Bears were tabbed at No. 20 entering the season.
Baylor is coming off a 24-7 season, including a 13-3 mark in Big 12 play that resulted in the program’s best-ever finish in the conference. The Bears landed a national seed in the NCAA tournament and defeated Miami (Ohio) in the first round before falling to Colorado, 3-0, in the second round.
Baylor, which plays 11 teams ranked in the preseason Top 25, will open up its 2018 season on Aug. 24 against LSU in the Baylor Invitational at the Ferrell Center.