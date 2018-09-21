Iowa State’s Hilton Coliseum isn’t an easy place to win in any sport, and yet the Baylor volleyball team is seeking its third straight win in the Cyclones’ home gym.
The 19th-ranked Bears will get a chance to even up their Big 12 record against the Cyclones when the teams meet at 3 p.m. Saturday. Baylor has won its last two matches in Ames, and will be trying for three in a row at Hilton for the first time since the 2003-05 seasons.
Baylor (8-4, 0-1) is coming off a disappointing 3-1 home loss to Texas Tech on Wednesday. Iowa State (8-6, 1-0) won its Big 12 opener on Wednesday, defeating West Virginia, 3-1.
Iowa State ranks No. 1 in the Big 12 in total kills (719), but sits behind Baylor in kills per set, averaging 13.71 to BU’s 13.96. But the Cyclones also stand tall as the best blocking team in the Big 12 (2.81 blocks per set), while Baylor ranks last in the conference (1.96).
No. 2 Mary Hardin-Baylor faces Texas Lutheran Saturday in Seguin
Mary Hardin-Baylor completes its trifecta of road games this week as they travel to Seguin to face Texas Lutheran Saturday. The kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium.
The No. 2 Crusaders (2-0, 1-0 in conference) are coming off a record-setting 68-7 win over Sul Ross last Saturday. Head coach Pete Fredenburg believes the defense is “a little behind” the offense, but adds, “Our secondary is really talented and our front four just keeps getting better and better.”
The Bulldogs of Texas Lutheran (2-0, 1-0) won last week against Belhaven University in Jackson, Mississippi. Despite losing their starting quarterback in the season opener, they have used a balanced offense and will be UMHB’s biggest challenge to date.
“They are very well-coached and do a lot of things well,” said Fredenburg. This game will complete Fredenburg’s three-game suspension for violations reported in the spring. Defensive coordinator Larry Harmon will act as head coach.
The game will be heard on 101.7 FM with a pregame show starting at 5:30 p.m.