EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Baylor women’s golf team improved its score by a stroke from the opening round to the second, and moved up slightly to a tie for seventh at the NCAA’s East Lansing Regional on Tuesday.
The Bears shot 9-over 297 Tuesday and are at 19-over 595 after two rounds, which ties them with LSU. Baylor trails leader Kent State (573), Arizona (574), UCLA (581), Stanford (588), Indiana (592) and Illinois (592).
Tuesday’s second round featured a long rain delay before the players got rolling at Forest Akers West Golf Course.
BU sophomore Gurleen Kaur had a terrific day for the Bears, shooting a 3-under 69 to jump all the way into third place. Kaur got her round rolling with an eagle 2 on the 390-yard par-4 third hole, and also had birdies on No. 5, 11, 12, 13 and 17 to offset four bogeys.
Kaur is sitting at 73-69-142, only five strokes off the pace of leader Patty Tavatanakit of UCLA.
Baylor will need to move up into the top six by the end of Wednesday’s final round to advance to the NCAA Championships.
MCC sends six on to next level
Six McLennan athletes signed to extend their college careers on Tuesday.
Women’s basketball players Desirae Devine and KeeKee Nowlin will remain teammates, as they signed with Texas A&M-Commerce. Devine, a redshirt sophomore post from Dallas, averaged 5 points and 4.9 rebounds for MCC this year, while Nowlin, a sophomore guard from Bryan, had a team-leading 15.8 scoring average to go with 4.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists a night.
MCC men’s basketball player Dayante McClellan is headed to Texas A&M-Kingsville. McClellan, a post from Del Valle, hauled in a team-high 7.1 rebounds per game to go with 6.2 points for the Highlanders.
MCC golfers Elin Eriksson and Briana Venegas also inked letters of intent, as Eriksson is headed to Oklahoma Christian and Venegas will play for Southwestern Oklahoma State.
Finally, MCC softball’s Emily Klanika signed with St. Edward’s. The pitcher had an 18-8 record with a 2.63 ERA this season.
Mulkey to attend award banquet in NY
Baylor women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey is going back to the New York Athletic Club.
Mulkey will receive the Winged Foot Award, given annually by the New York Athletic Club to the men’s and women’s NCAA championship coaches.
The Lady Bears defeated Notre Dame, 82-81, on April 7 to claim the program’s third national title. Mulkey attended the Winged Foot Award event after both of the previous championship victories.
“The New York Athletic Club, it’s a big deal,” Mulkey said. “No coach has ever turned it down, because they don’t take no for an answer. … They put a portrait up forever and ever. So I want to see my first portrait, my second portrait, and see the wrinkles on my third portrait.”
The ceremony and dinner will take place Wednesday at 6 p.m. Central.
Since winning the Lady Bears’ third national championship, Mulkey has accompanied center Kalani Brown to the WNBA and joined the team on trips to the White House in Washington, D.C., and the Texas State Capital in Austin.