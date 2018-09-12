Former Baylor star Corey Coleman has a new NFL home.
Coleman, who was released by Buffalo earlier this month, signed with the New England Patriots on Tuesday. Coleman was traded to the Bills from his original NFL team, the Cleveland Browns, on Aug. 6 but didn’t make the Bills’ opening-day roster.
Coleman was a first-round pick by the Browns in 2016 after a standout career at Baylor that included winning the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top receiver. He has been plagued by injuries since coming into the pros, and has 56 catches for 718 yards and five touchdowns in his two NFL seasons.
Houston Chronicle’s McClain to speak at MCC luncheon
John McClain, longtime NFL writer for the Houston Chronicle, will provide the keynote address at the McLennan Community College Foundation’s Scholar Luncheon next Tuesday.
McClain won MCC’s Distinguished Alumnus honor last year. He grew up in Waco, graduated from Richfield High School in 1971 and earned degrees from MCC in 1973 and from Baylor in 1975. He worked for the Tribune-Herald from 1973 to 1976, when he accepted a job with the Houston Chronicle. This is his 43rd year at the Chronicle and his 40th covering the National Football League, including the Houston Oilers and Houston Texans.
McClain has a plaque in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio as the 2006 winner of the Dick McCann Memorial Award presented annually to a writer for his long and distinguished coverage of the NFL. He is past president of the Pro Football Writers of America.
Tuesday’s luncheon, which is reserved for MCC scholarship recipients and donors, will begin at 12:30 p.m. at the MCC Conference Center.
Baylor soccer hosts No. 23 Butler
The Baylor soccer team will try to stay unbeaten at home when it hosts No. 23 Butler at 7 p.m. Thursday at Betty Lou Mays Field.
The Bears (5-3) will play their final nonconference game at 2 p.m. Sunday against Texas-Rio Grande Valley (4-2-1) before opening Big 12 play against Texas on Sept. 21 in Austin.
The Bears, who have gone 3-0 at home, are coming off a 3-1 loss to Arizona on Sunday in Tucson.
Thursday’s game with Butler (6-1) is this season’s Salute to Heroes match, honoring first responders, military members and their families. Discounted tickets are available for those heroes and their families.
Upward Basketball holding registration
Columbus Avenue Baptist Church is holding registration for its upcoming Upward Basketball season.
There are opportunities for both basketball and cheerleading, for kids ages 5 through sixth grade. Early registration runs through Oct. 15 and costs $60 per child, while late registration is $65 and runs through Nov. 1. Basketball shorts and cheerleader turtleneck shirts are optional and are $15 each.
Practices will begin the week of Nov. 12, and the first games start Jan. 5. For more information, visit cabcwaco.upward, or contact Brandal McCormack at (254) 537-9121.
Cubs’ Darvish has surgery on elbow
Chicago Cubs right-hander Yu Darvish has undergone arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow to clean out loose debris.
Darvish was declared out for the season last month after an MRI revealed a stress reaction in the elbow. He recently visited orthopedic surgeon James Andrews for a second opinion and the surgery was recommended.
The team announced that the procedure, termed a debridement, was performed on Wednesday by Texas Rangers physician Keith Meister, who has a history with Darvish.
The Cubs said Darvish would be ready for spring training.
“It sounds like it wasn’t highly invasive, but any time you have surgery, it’s surgery,” manager Joe Maddon said.
The 32-year-old Darvish signed a six-year, $126 million contract as a free agent last offseason. He went 1-3 with a 4.95 ERA in eight starts before the injury.
OKC’s Westbrook has procedure on knee
OKLAHOMA CITY — Thunder All-Star guard Russell Westbrook underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his right knee on Wednesday, putting his availability for the season opener against the Golden State Warriors in doubt.
The team says Westbrook decided after suffering from inflammation in the knee this past weekend that he’d have the procedure. He’ll be re-evaluated in approximately four weeks, close to the season opener at Golden State on Oct. 16.
Westbrook was the league MVP in 2016-17 and averaged a triple-double last season for a second straight season. He averaged 25.4 points, a league-leading 10.3 assists and 10.1 rebounds last season.