In the second game of the Collin County Tournament Thursday, the Midway baseball team sent Jackson Berry to the mound. After five innings, behind nine runs scored by the Panthers, Berry walked off the mound with a no-hitter on his resume. The game ended after five innings due to the tournament’s run rule.
Head coach Eddie Cornblum wasn’t expecting a no-hitter, but he was expecting to see Berry do well.
“He’s so competitive,” said Cornblum. “I was expecting the way he pitches to get a lot of ground balls to keep them off balance, which he did. He pitched at his own tempo with three pitches and controlled the game.”
Cornblum said Berry had seven strikeouts and three walks in the game.
Baylor women’s tennis travels to Michigan
The Baylor women’s team goes on the road to face Michigan at 4 p.m. on Friday at the Wolverines’ Varsity Tennis Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Baylor (5-8) will be trying to snap a seven-match losing streak and win on an opponent’s home court for the first time this season.
Michigan (4-2) is finishing off a stretch of five-straight home matches in which it defeated Michigan State, No. 6 Texas and No. 20 Pepperdine before falling versus No. 2 North Carolina, 5-2, on Sunday.
Baylor will stay on the road this weekend as it travels to Columbus, Ohio, to face Ohio State at 11 a.m. on Sunday.
Baylor men’s tennis hosting Illinois, Purdue
The Baylor men’s tennis team hosts a pair of Big Ten programs as Illinois and Purdue come to Waco this weekend.
The seventh-ranked Bears (10-2) will play a ranked opponent at home for the first time this season when they face off with No. 11 Illinois at 6 p.m. Friday. Baylor will then finish the weekend with a match against Purdue at 6 p.m. on Saturday. Both matches are set to be played at the Hurd Tennis Center, though they will move to the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center in the event of inclement weather.
Baylor is returning home after spending most of the month of February on the road. The Bears won one of three matches in Chicago two weeks ago as they defeated No. 3 Mississippi State and fell against No. 8 North Carolina and No. 12 Columbia. Baylor then traveled to Tulsa last weekend and defeated the No. 34 Golden Hurricane, 5-2.
The Bears match against Illinois will be a “Hounds at the Hurd” event in which fans are encouraged to bring their dogs to the match. The fans and pets will receive a free dog toy and old Baylor tennis balls while supplies last.
Patriots owner pleads not guilty to prostitution charges
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has pleaded not guilty to two counts of misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution in a Florida case, according to court documents released Thursday.
Kraft’s attorney Jack Goldberger filed the written plea with the Palm Beach County court on Wednesday. Kraft, 77, is requesting a non-jury trial.
Kraft was among hundreds of men charged in a crackdown on massage parlor prostitution and an investigation into human trafficking at Florida spas. Ten spas have been closed and several people, mostly women originally from China, have been charged with running the operation.