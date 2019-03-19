The Baylor softball team gave up eight runs in the first two innings against Central Arkansas and the Lady Bears couldn’t recover as they fell, 8-5, on Wednesday evening at Getterman Stadium.
Central Arkansas pinch hitter Erin Acors keyed the first-inning rally with a double to left center that scored three runs.
Baylor started to chip away at the lead in the bottom of the first when second baseman Nicky Dawson drew a leadoff walk and came around to score on a ground-out by pitcher Goose McGlaun.
However, Central Arkansas kept scoring in the second. Cylla Hill and Morgan Felts each had run-scoring singles. Hill came around to score to cap a three-run rally that gave Central Arkansas an 8-1 lead by the time Baylor came to bat for the second time.
McGlaun, who went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs, walloped her first home run of the season with a solo shot in the bottom of the fifth.
But Central Arkansas pitcher Kamryn Coleman worked the final five innings, holding Baylor to two runs to earn the win in the circle.
The Lady Bears (13-12) open Big 12 play when they host Oklahoma State for a three-game series beginning at 6:30 Friday night at Getterman Stadium.
MCC softball splits double dip versus Hill
HILLSBORO — The McLennan Community College softball team split a doubleheader versus Hill College as the Highlassies won the first game, 10-4, and dropped the second, 7-3, on Wednesday afternoon at the Hill College softball field.
Emeri Eubanks fueled MCC’s offensive explosion in the opener as she produced two home runs and a double on her way to a 4-for-4 performance with 4 RBIs.
Eubanks and teammate Rebeca Fajardo hti back-to-back homers in the top of the second inning to ignite the Highlassies (18-9, 9-2 in conference). Then Eubanks broke the game open with a two-run home run that scored Sophie Wideman in the fifth inning, boosting MCC to a 7-2 advantage.
MCC pitcher Emily Klanika went the distance, striking out 10 to win the first game.
Hill’s Alison Hernandez and Autumn Graham combined to hold back the MCC lineup in the nightcap to help the Rebels earn a split of the double dip.
MCC will return home to face Temple College in a doubleheader beginning at noon on Friday at Bosque River Ballpark.
Sam Houston rally spurns Bears, 8-7
HUNTSVILLE – Despite twice rallying from three-run holes, the Baylor baseball team couldn’t overcome Sam Houston State, falling, 8-7, Tuesday night at Don Sanders Stadium.
Baylor (13-6) came back from holes of 4-1 and 7-4 to tie the game. But after the Bears tied the game in the eighth on Nick Loftin’s two-run single, the Bearkats (13-5) staged a rally of their own in the bottom of the inning. Gavin Johnson belted a triple for Sam Houston, then scored on Reese Johnson’s groundout.
Daniel Caruso (1-1), one of six pitchers to see action for the Bears, took the loss, recording only one out before turning the game over to Kyle Hill. Reliever Dominic Robinson (1-0) picked up the win for the Bearkats.
Richard Cunningham homered in the fifth for BU, his second on the season. Shea Langeliers went 2-for-3 with two runs scored. But BU’s three-hole hitter Davis Wendzel had a rare off night at the plate, going 0-for-5 to see an eight-game hitting streak snapped.
The game was Baylor’s first true road contest of the year. The Bears will return home to open up Big 12 play with West Virginia starting Friday. The first 1,000 fans in attendance on Friday will receive a replica 2018 Big 12 tournament championship ring.
Bucs 1st NFL team with 2 female coaches
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have hired Maral Javadifar and Lori Locust as assistant coaches, becoming the first NFL team with two female coaches on their staff.
Locust and Javadifar are also the first full-time female coaches in franchise history.
Locust will be an assistant defensive line coach and Javadifar an assistant strength and conditioning coach.
“I know how hard it can be to get that first opportunity to coach at the highest level of professional football,” Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said in a statement.
“Sometimes, all you need is the right organization to offer up the opportunity. The Glazer family and our general manager, Jason Licht, were extremely supportive of my decision, and I know Maral and Lori will be great additions to my coaching staff.”