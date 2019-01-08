Baylor men’s tennis was picked to finish second, and the Baylor women’s squad was picked to finish fourth in the Big 12 Preseason Coaches’ Polls announced by the league office Tuesday morning.
On the men’s side, Texas was the unanimous favorite with five first place votes. Baylor and Oklahoma tied for second with 18 votes. Since coaches can’t vote for their own team, Baylor received the other first-place vote.
TCU, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech rounded out the poll in fourth, fifth and sixth place respectively.
A year ago, the Bears finished tied for fifth in the league wit ha 1-4 record in Big 12 play, the lone win coming against then-No. 30 Texas Tech at home.
The Bears open the 2019 season with a doubleheader against UT-Arlington and Prairie View A&M on Friday, Jan. 18. The matches will be played at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. CT at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.
On the women’s side, Baylor was picked fifth. Texas also was the favorite with seven first-place votes. Kansas came in second with three first-place votes. Oklahoma State was third and Texas Tech was fourth.
Rounding out the poll were TCU at sixth, Oklahoma at seventh, Kansas State at eighth, Iowa State at ninth and West Virginia 10th.
CSU coach turns down raise after 3-9 season
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Colorado State football coach Mike Bobo declined a $100,000 pay increase for next season after the Rams struggled to a 3-9 record.
Bobo called director of athletics Joe Parker shortly after the season ended to announce he would forego a raise due to him next season. Bobo said he believed “accountability is a two-way street” in an interview posted Tuesday on the school’s website.
Parker said the gesture “really speaks to the character of Mike Bobo.”
The 44-year-old Bobo dealt with health issues leading up to the 2018 season opener. He was hospitalized for peripheral neuropathy after experiencing numbness in his feet. It made walking the sideline difficult for him all season.
Bobo is 24-27 in four seasons with the Rams.
Falcons bring back Koetter, Mularkey
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons brought back two familiar names on Tuesday by hiring Dirk Koetter as offensive coordinator and Mike Mularkey to coach tight ends.
Koetter and Mularkey are joining coach Dan Quinn’s staff following stints as NFL head coaches.
Koetter returns to Atlanta following four seasons as Tampa Bay’s coach. Mularkey most recently spent two seasons as the Tennessee Titans’ coach, and also has been the head coach at Buffalo and Jacksonville.
Each has had previous success running the Atlanta offense with quarterback Matt Ryan. Mularkey was Ryan’s first offensive coordinator in 2008-11. Koetter directed the Falcons’ offense from 2012-14.
Bruce Arians to coach Buccaneers
TAMPA, Fla. — Bruce Arians is the latest coach entrusted to transform the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers into winners.
The 66-year-old came out of a one-year retirement Tuesday to fill the team’s fifth coaching vacancy in a decade.
Arians replaces Dirk Koetter, who was dismissed Dec. 30 after leading the Bucs to 19 wins and no playoffs berths over the past three seasons.
Arians coached the Arizona Cardinals for five years, stepping down after the 2017 season with a 50-32-1 record that included one division title, two playoff berths, three seasons with double-digit wins and one NFC championship game appearance.
The Bucs, who’ve finished last in the NFC South seven of the past eight seasons, haven’t made the playoffs since 2007 — the second-longest drought in the league. They haven’t won a postseason game since their 2002 Super Bowl run under Jon Gruden.
Gruden was fired 10 years ago this month.
Arians is the latest in a line of successors that includes Raheem Morris, Greg Schiano, Lovie Smith and Koetter, who landed the job in 2016 primarily because ownership felt his offensive expertise would accelerate the growth of young quarterback Jameis Winston.