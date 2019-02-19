Due to heavy rains in the Houston area, Tuesday’s final round of the All-American Intercollegiate Golf Tournament in Humble was canceled.
The Baylor men’s golf team finished second in a 14-team field at the tournament at the Golf Club of Houston, the team’s first of the spring portion of their season. The Bears carded a 2-over 578 over two rounds, finishing only behind Sam Houston State, which shot 3-under 573. Sophomore Mark Reppe led the team with a 3-under 141, shooting rounds of 68 and 73, respectively, to finish in a tie for fourth place.
Baylor will next compete at the Querencia Cabo Collegiate in San Jose Del Cabo, Mexico, on March 3-5.
Bears’ Langeliers sidelined with wrist injury
Baylor baseball catcher Shea Langeliers will miss at least two weeks after suffering a broken wrist in the 16th-ranked Bears’ opening weekend series against Holy Cross.
Langeliers broke the hamate bone, one of eight small bones in the wrist, according to a Baylor spokesman. The preseason All-American catcher hit .252 with a team-high 11 home runs in 2018, driving in 44 runs and scoring 49. He also threw out nearly 70 percent of attempted base stealers. Langeliers was off to a 3-for-13 start (.231) this season. Redshirt freshman Kyle Harper drew the start at catcher in Sunday’s series finale.
The Bears (4-0) were scheduled to play at Texas State in San Marcos on Tuesday, but the game was washed out by rain. They’ll next play Cornell in a three-game home series starting Friday.
MCC softball postpones twinbill with San Jacinto
Due to wet weather and poor field conditions, the McLennan Community College softball team’s scheduled Wednesday doubleheader at San Jacinto College in Houston has been postponed.
The teams plan to make up the games at a later date to be determined. MCC is off to a 9-7 start to the year, and is hitting .384 as a team with 15 home runs in 16 games. The Highlassies will next play at Cisco on Feb. 27.
Highlanders face quick turnaround
There’s no time for the McLennan Community College men’s basketball team to lick its wounds.
After falling in an overtime contest to Temple on Monday, the Highlanders turn right around and travel to Southwestern Christian in Dallas Wednesday. MCC (19-8 overall, 5-6 conference) currently holds a one-game edge on Weatherford (13-13, 4-7) for fourth place in the conference race with three games left, including Wednesday’s game. The top four teams in the conference advance to the Region V Tournament in March.
After playing Southwestern Christian (12-16, 3-9) on Wednesday, the Highlanders will host Grayson on Saturday before closing the regular season with a big game at Weatherford Feb. 27.
The Highlanders rolled over Southwestern Christian, 98-69, in the teams’ first meeting Jan. 23 in Waco.
The MCC-SWCC men’s game will be preceded by the women’s contest. The Highlassies (11-15, 2-11) are coming off just their second conference win, as they defeated Temple, 76-74, on Monday night. Their other league win came over SWCC (10-18, 0-14), as MCC pummeled the Lady Rams, 82-39.
Gametimes are 3 p.m. for the women and 5 for the men.