Coming off their best-ever Big 12 season and a second straight NCAA tournament appearance, the Baylor volleyball team’s matches may become appointment viewing.
They’ll play a program-best 13 TV matches this season, including 10 at the Ferrell Center. John Morris, the “Voice of the Bears,” will serve as play-by-play announcer again, and will be joined by former BU All-American Katie Staiger as the color analyst.
Baylor’s season-opening match against LSU on Friday will be televised by Fox Sports Southwest Plus.
Other TV matches include a Sept. 7 home meeting with Wisconsin, plus Big 12 duels against Texas Tech, Iowa State, Texas, Oklahoma, TCU, Kansas State, Kansas and West Virginia.
Baylor will hold its annual Green and Gold Scrimmage at 5 p.m. Tuesday, an event that is free for the public.
Four former Lady Bears ready for WNBA playoffs
When the WNBA playoffs tip off on Tuesday, four former Lady Bears will be in the fight to bring home the championship.
Alexis Jones looks to win her second in a row as the Minnesota Lynx topped Odyssey Sims and the Los Angeles Sparks last season. Sims is also back in the hunt with the Sparks as Brittney Griner is in her sixth year with the Phoenix Mercury. Rounding out the group of former Lady Bears is Alexis Prince who plays for the Atlanta Dream.
Overall, the Big 12 has nine former student-athletes on seven of the eight teams in the playoffs. Imani McGee-Stafford (Texas) is on the Dream with Prince. West Virginia’s Bria Holmes, a member of the Connecticut Sun, is currently on maternity leave. Oklahoma’s Danielle Robinson plays alongside Jones for the Lynx, while Courtney Paris (Oklahoma) and Ariel Atkins (Texas) play for the Seattle Storm and Washington Mystics respectively.
The postseason action begins when Dallas travels to Washington for a 7:30 p.m. tip followed by Minnesota at Los Angeles at 9:30 p.m. Both games are slated to air on ESPN2.
The first and second rounds are single elimination. Then the semifinals and finals are best-of-five.
Baylor romps to 6-1 win over Samford
Raegan Padgett and Taylor Moon scored goals in the first four minutes as the No. 15 Baylor soccer team rolled to a 6-1 win over Samford on Sunday night.
The game was delayed 90 minutes due to lightning, and finally began at 8:30 p.m. The Bears (2-0) wasted no time scoring as Padgett nailed a shot 35 seconds into the match for the quickest goal in program history.
Moon scored on a header in the fourth minute before Samford (0-2) answered when Caroline Orman scored in the seventh minute to cut Baylor’s lead to 2-1.
Baylor’s Julie James scored on a free kick midway through the first half before Camryn Wendlandt and Maddie Algya scored second-half goals. Giuliana Cunningham scored a late goal to finish off Baylor’s scoring.