Weather Alert

...WINDY CONDITIONS CONTINUING ACROSS MUCH OF NORTH AND CENTRAL TEXAS THIS MORNING... ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * TIMING...NOW UNTIL NOON FRIDAY. * WINDS...NORTHERLY WINDS BETWEEN 20 AND 30 MPH, WITH GUSTS UP TO 35 TO 40 MPH. * IMPACTS...LOOSE OUTDOOR OBJECTS, SUCH AS DECORATIONS, WILL LIKELY BE BLOWN ABOUT IN THE WIND. DRIVING WILL BECOME DIFFICULT ON EAST-WEST ORIENTED ROADS, ESPECIALLY FOR THOSE IN HIGH-PROFILE VEHICLES. A FEW FALLING TREE BRANCHES WILL POSE A HAZARD TO THOSE OUTSIDE. ADDITIONALLY, ISOLATED POWER OUTAGES WILL BE POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WIND ADVISORY MEANS THAT SUSTAINED WINDS OF AT LEAST 20 TO 30 MPH ARE EXPECTED. WINDS THIS STRONG CAN MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. RESIDENTS MAY WISH TO TAKE ACTION TO SECURE TRASH CANS, LAWN FURNITURE, AND OTHER LIGHTWEIGHT OUTDOOR OBJECTS THAT MAY BE BLOWN AROUND IN THE STRONG WINDS. &&