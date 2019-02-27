As the No. 1-ranked Baylor Lady Bears keep pushing toward the end of the regular season, they’ve once again put themselves in contention for national awards.
On Wednesday, Lady Bears coach Kim Mulkey was named as a late-season candidate for the Naismith Women’s Coach of the Year Award.
So far in this campaign, Mulkey has guided Baylor to the top of the national polls and its ninth consecutive and 10th overall Big 12 regular-season championship. The Lady Bears, who are 7-1 against AP Top 25 opponents including a win over then-No. 1 Connecticut on January 3, are the front runner to claim the overall top seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.
Mulkey, who won the Naismith Award for the 2011-12 season, is the only Big 12 coach among the 15 late-season candidates.
MCC softball team opens conference play with victory
CISCO – Not a bad start to conference play for the McLennan Community College softball team.
Chris Berry’s club used a five-run sixth inning to shoot past Cisco, 13-12, in the conference opener for both teams on Wednesday afternoon. A second scheduled game was postponed due to weather conditions.
Cisco led 10-8 going to the sixth, when MCC found its groove. The big hits came on a two-run single from Ariana Perales and an RBI triple from Brooke Arnold.
Emily Klanika picked up the win in the circle for MCC (10-7, 1-0).
Balanced Highlanders too much for Coyotes; MCC women fall
WEATHERFORD — Four players scored in double figures as the McLennan men’s basketball team closed out the regular season in rousing fashion, topping Weatheford, 80-52.
The Highlanders (22-8, 8-6) controlled the action from the opening tip onward, and raced out to a 15-point lead by halftime.
Willie Thomas and Mike Adewunmi lead McLennan with 14 points each. Garrett Shaw and Dayante McClellan scored 12 and 11, respectively.
The Highlanders will next compete in the Region V Tournament March 7 in Abilene.
In women’s action, the McLennan Highlassies closed the season with a 76-68 loss to the Lady Coyotes.
Kenidi White scored a season-high 21 points to lead the Highlassies. KeeKee Nowlin added 11.
The Highlassies end the season with an overall record of 13-16 and a conference mark of 4-12.