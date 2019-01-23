McLennan Community College Highlassies have ended their conference losing streak, beating Southwestern Christian convincingly, 82-39 at the Highlands Wednesday.
The Lassies led the entire game, beginning with a 5-0 run. They ended the first quarter with a 7-0 run for a 22-11 lead. They extended their lead throughout the second quarter, going into the locker room, 46-18.
Four Highlassies (10-9, 1-5 conference) scored in double figures, with KeeKee Nowlin leading the scoring with 16 points. Raveen Blue and Anastacia Mickens both added 14 to the effort. Kenidi White scored 10 points in the winning effort.
In the men’s game, the Highlanders gained their second conference win in dowing Southwestern Christian, 98-69.
The teams remained close in the first half before MCC (16-5, 2-3 conference) went on a 9-0 run after Xavier Armstead hit on a 3-pointer. The half ended with the Highlanders leading, 40-32.
Mike Adewunmi scored 15 consecutive points for McLennan in the second half; he finished the game with 28 points. Casey Armour scored 14 and Armstead scored 13 in the win.
Both MCC teams travel to Sherman Saturday for a contest against Grayson College. The women’s game begins at 2 p.m. and the men will play at 4 p.m.
China Spring volleyball player signs letter of intent
China Spring senior Darby Wright will keep her volleyball career going, as she signed with Cisco College on Wednesday.
Wright was an all-district setter/defensive specialist for the Lady Cougars, who made a strong run to the 4A regional semifinals in 2018. She’ll join a Cisco program that went 6-20 last season.
Select baseball squad holding tryouts
The Cen-Tex Sliders, a local 13-and-under select baseball team, is holding open tryouts for its team. The Sliders are coached by several former college players.
There is no cost to play. To schedule a tryout, contact James Gant at (254) 495-3855.
Nets minority owner buys WNBA’s Liberty
NEW YORK — The New York Liberty have a new owner and get to keep their NBA ties.
An investment group led by Brooklyn Nets minority owner Joseph Tsai has bought the Liberty, the WNBA announced Wednesday. Terms were not disclosed. Tsai, co-founder of the e-commerce giant Alibaba Group, bought a 49 percent interest in the Nets in April.
“We are fortunate to welcome Joe Tsai to the WNBA family at a pivotal time for our league,” WNBA interim president Mark Tatum said in a statement. “As active participants in the New York community, Joe and his team are very well-positioned to take the Liberty to exciting new heights.”
The team will continue to play most of its home games at the Westchester County Center this year. The Liberty will play one game at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, the home of the Nets, as a Comm-UNITY Day celebrating community, diversity and inclusion.
“The Liberty and WNBA exemplify what it means to compete at the highest level, serve as role models in the local community, and bring greater opportunities to female athletes,” Tsai said. “Our goal is to continue this important work and help bring the WNBA into its next phase of growth.”
Ichiro agrees to minor league deal with Mariners
SEATTLE — Ichiro Suzuki has agreed to a minor league deal with the Seattle Mariners, paving the way for the 45-year-old to play in the Mariners’ season-opening series in Japan.
Suzuki’s agent, John Boggs, confirmed the agreement on Wednesday and said Suzuki’s deal would become a major league contract if he is added to Seattle’s expanded roster for the two games the Mariners will play against Oakland to open the season in March in Tokyo. Seattle general manager Jerry Dipoto has said Suzuki is expected to be on the roster for those games.
Suzuki started last season playing for the Mariners but transitioned into a front-office role as a “special assistant to the chairman” that allowed him to take part in pregame workouts and batting practice but not to be in the dugout during games. The move ended his season abruptly but with the knowledge that Seattle was opening 2019 in Japan, which would be a highly anticipated opportunity for him to play in his home country. Suzuki was hitting .205 in 44 at-bats during his limited action in 2018, and all nine of his hits this were singles.
But Suzuki has worked out through the offseason with the intent of being ready to open the 2019 season with the big league club. He is expected to be on the list of spring training invitees the Mariners will release on Thursday.
Suzuki was named both the 2001 AL Rookie of the Year and MVP with the Mariners and won a pair of AL batting titles. He was traded to the Yankees midway through 2012, played parts of three seasons with New York, then spent three seasons with Miami.