WEST – The Abbott baseball team kept the offensive pressure on Avalon all game to win the deciding game of their third-round playoff series, 21-8, on Saturday at the West High School baseball park.
Abbott’s Paxton Miller and Matthew Pevehouse each had 5 RBI to lead the Panthers’ offensive charge.
Abbott scored two runs in the top of the second and took the lead for good, 3-2, when Will Sanders drew a bases-loaded walk to score Nathan Galuppo. The Panthers then poured it on with five runs in the top of the third, keyed by Pevehouse’s two-run single that scored Galuppo and Kadyn Johnson.
The Panthers added eight insurance runs in the top of the seventh for a commanding lead.
Abbott (16-12) advances to the Class 1A Region II final to play Dodd City.
Baylor’s Boitan honored for tennis season
Baylor freshman Adrian Boitan was named the ITA Texas Regional Rookie of the Year on Saturday.
Boitan, who closed out Baylor’s Big 12 Tournament championship with the clinching singles point and did the same in the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, posted a 16-4 record in singles play and went 6-3 in doubles during his first season of collegiate tennis.
Boitan is the eighth Baylor player to earn the honor and first Bear since Julian Lenz in 2013.