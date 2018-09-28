The No. 2-ranked Crusaders of Mary Hardin-Baylor host their first game of the season on Saturday as they welcome Southwestern University. The game is slated for a 6 p.m. kickoff at Crusader Stadium in Belton. UMHB head coach Pete Fredenburg will join his team on the sideline for the first time this season, having completed his three-game suspension for NCAA violations.
The Cru (3-0, 2-0 American Southwest Conference) is coming off a win against Texas Lutheran last Saturday in Seguin. This will be UMHB’s first time in program history to host Southwestern. Southwestern (2-2, 1-2 ASC) is coming off a 21-19 loss last week to Louisiana College in Georgetown.
“There’s a nice little rivalry developing since they are so close to us,” said Fredenburg. This is the second year that the two schools have played each other. Last year’s game resulted in a 44-10 Crusader victory, even though the Pirates held UMHB to just 12 yards rushing.
“Southwestern is a really good team” Fredenburg said, “and they play so hard. They run a different kind of offense and different kind of defense than most of the teams we face.”
UMHB will honor area first responders at Saturday’s game, dubbing the weekend “Hometown Heroes.” The coaching staff will also participate in the American Football Coaches Association’s “Coach to Cure MD” campaign, as well as hosting Family Weekend.
Baylor golfers off to breezy start in Norman
NORMAN, Okla. – Paced by Maria Vesga’s 3-under 68, the Baylor women’s golf team sits in third place after one round of the Schooner Fall Classic at Belmar Golf Club on Friday.
Baylor shot 6-under 278 in the first round and trails co-leaders Alabama and Texas by six strokes. The Bears have a four-stroke edge over Texas A&M, Clemson and Florida State, who are tied for fourth.
Vesga closed her round brilliantly, with three consecutive birdies on holes 15-17. She’s tied for eighth in the 81-player field and two strokes back of the leaders. Bayor’s Laila Hrindova had a 69, with four birdies, 13 pars and one double-bogey.
The tournament continues through Sunday.
Bears gallop past Delaware State in equestrian season opener
The seventh-ranked Baylor equestrian team strutted its stuff in a dominant 13-3, season-opening victory over Delaware State at the Willis Invitational on Friday afternoon at the Willis Family Equestrian Center.
The tourney opened with fences and reining, with the Bears (1-0) taking a 6-2 lead at the break, going 3-1 in both events.
BU clinched two Most Outstanding Performer honors in the first half with Shannon Hogue’s score of 88 in fences and Carly Salter’s 71 in reining.
Baylor will close out the tournament against Tennessee-Martin at 10 a.m. Saturday and Fresno State at 2 p.m.
Bear runners finish near back of pack at Notre Dame
NOTRE DAME, Ind. – In their first action in three weeks, the Baylor cross country teams had to shake off some rust, as neither the BU men nor the women were able to push toward the front of the pack.
The Baylor women finished 17th out of 19 teams, while the men were 11th out of 11 in their division.
“We just need to do better all around,” associate head coach Jon Capron said. “If you’re a little off, it shows very quickly in a race of this caliber. It just wasn’t our day today.”
Allison Andrews-Paul did record a career-best 5K time in leading the BU women. She completed the race in 17:58.05, finishing 63rd overall.
For the Baylor men, sophomore T.J. Sugg raced to 20th overall, clocking 25:13.66 on the five-mile course.
Baylor will next compete Oct. 13, as the men will run at the Arturo Barrios Invitational at Texas A&M while the women will travel to Pre-Nationals in Madison, Wis.