It will be a case of mirror images facing each other at Crusader Stadium in Belton Saturday as No. 2 University of Mary Hardin-Baylor host No. 3 Saint John’s (Minn.) at a noon kickoff.
The Crusaders (12-0) are one of the highest scoring teams in Division III football, averaging 60.4 points per game. The Johnnies (12-0) are the third-highest scoring team in the country. Both teams won their respective conferences, UMHB winning the American Southwest Conference and Saint John’s winning the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. Both teams have a rich history of post-season play. This season marks twelve years in the playoffs and one national championship. Saint John’s has been in the playoffs 33 years and boasts of two national championships.
“Our players understand that Saint John’s is one of the blue bloods of Division III football and know of their tradition,” said Crusader head coach Pete Fredenburg.
The game is the first time the two teams will play each other. UMHB advanced to the quarterfinals with a 75-9 win over Berry College, while Saint John’s defeated Whitworth University, 45-24.
James named All-American
Senior midfielder Julie James has become the first Baylor player to be named to the United Soccer Coaches first-team All-America squad.
She’s the fifth Baylor player to make an All-America team as she joins Courtney Saunders and Dawn Greathouse in 1998, Dana Larsen in 2012 and Aline De Lima in 2017.
James led the Bears with 23 points on 10 goals and three assists en route to the Big 12 regular season title and the program’s second straight berth in the Elite Eight.
MCC downs LS College, 77-63
TOMBALL – Sometimes, a second game against the same opponent has different results. While McLennan Community College still won against Lone Star College Friday afternoon, 77-63, the game was much closer than the teams’ season-opener when MCC won, 128-59 in Waco.
The Highlanders had a balanced attack in the game, with four players in double figures. Mike Adewunmi was the team’s leading scorer at 14, with Xavier Armstead and Jordan Skipper-Brown scoring 13 each. Javen Hedgeman scored 10 for the Highlanders.
MCC plays its next game in Mesquite on Monday against the Eastland Harvesters at 6 p.m.