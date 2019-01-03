Mary Hardin-Baylor will become the 26th school to add an acrobatics and tumbling team, as the Crusaders will start the sport in the 2019-20 school year.
UMHB vice president for athletics Randy Mann announced the move on Thursday. The program will become UMHB’s 15th varsity sport.
The Crusaders will join the National Acrobatics and Tumbling Association (NCATA), as A&T is not yet recognized as a varsity sport by the NCAA. The NCATA is hoping to eventually bring the sport under the NCAA’s emerging sport umbrella.
Baylor and Oregon are currently the only NCAA Division I schools with acrobatics and tumbling programs. Baylor is the reigning four-time national champion.
Highlassies fall, 78-61, to Angelina College
In a game that had a series of streaks, Angelina College put together more than the McLennan Community College Highlassies Thursday night. The Lassies lost, 78-61, at the Highlands in their last game before starting conference play.
Angelina surged to a 22-9 lead in the first quarter, but MCC (9-3) fought back and cut the lead to three, 34-31 going in at the half. Angelina again rode a surge and outscored the Lassies, 24-10, in the third. MCC cut the lead to 14, but could never get closer.
Raveen Blue was MCC’s leading scorer with 21 points. KeeKee Nowlin scored 16 in the losing effort.
MCC plays at Cisco Monday to open conference play. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m.
Gonzalez, Reed, 1st-time eligible for hall
First-time eligibles Tony Gonzalez, Ed Reed and Champ Bailey are among 15 modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2019.
They will be joined in balloting on Feb. 2 by Steve Atwater, Tony Boselli, Isaac Bruce, Don Coryell, Alan Faneca, Tom Flores, Steve Hutchinson, Edgerrin James, Ty Law, John Lynch, Kevin Mawae, and Richard Seymour. Although previously eligible, Flores — who coached two Raiders teams to Super Bowl titles — and longtime defensive lineman Seymour are finalists for the first time.
Foster has charge dropped
TAMPA, Fla. — Prosecutors have decided not to pursue a domestic violence charge against Washington Redskins linebacker Reuben Foster, though the NFL continues to review the matter.
Prosecutors in Tampa, Florida, filed a notice of termination of prosecution on Wednesday. The notice states that the first-degree misdemeanor battery charge is dismissed and there is no need for Foster to appear at any future court hearings.
Prosecutors concluded there was insufficient evidence to file charges against Foster after “a meticulous review of the facts of the case,” said Estella Gray, director of communications for the State Attorney’s Office.