Baylor landed a pair of football commitments on Sunday, including its first 2020 recruit.
The Bears received a commitment from Carthage 310-pound offensive lineman Ty’kieast Crawford who will be a junior in the fall. He played for Carthage’s 2017 Class 4A Division I state championship team.
Tomball defensive end Logan Compton became Baylor’s 13th commitment in the 2019 class.
The 6-4, 215-pound Compton chose Baylor over schools like Maryland, Houston, and Florida Atlantic.
80th-minute goal leads Timbers over Dynamo
PORTLAND, Ore. — Fanendo Adi tapped in a short-range goal during the 80th minute and the Portland Timbers extended their MLS unbeaten streak to 14 matches, beating the Houston Dynamo, 2-1, late Saturday night.
Adi, coming off the bench earlier in the second half, finished a close-in shot that had rebounded off two teammates.
Sebastian Blanco scored a first-half goal for Portland (9-3-7). The Timbers moved into third place in the West with 34 points.
Portland won for the ninth time during its unbeaten streak. The Timbers haven’t lost since April 8, when they dropped a 3-2 decision to Orlando City.
Romell Quioto provided the lone goal for Houston (7-8-6). The Dynamo have won just once in 10 road games this season.
The Timbers outshot Houston 19-5.
Tied at 1-1, Portland set up the game winner when Blanco fired a pass into the middle. The ball was first shot by Andy Polo, then again off a rebound by Diego Valeri. Adi was in position for the second rebound, finishing a 5-yard shot to put the Timbers in front.